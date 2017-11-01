Ralph Lauren Revealed 2018 Olympic Closing Ceremony Uniforms

The countdown to the 2018 Winter Olympics has begun! We are 100 days away from the Winter Olympic Games that will take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The event will start on February 9. The all American brand Polo Ralph Lauren has unveiled the official uniforms that Team USA will wear at the closing ceremony. To present the new uniforms Polo Ralph Lauren invited Olympians from the Team USA. The snowboarding gold medalist Jamie Anderson, freestyle skiing silver medalist Gus Kenworthy, and Olympian ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani modeled the official uniforms for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Polo Ralph Lauren stayed true to its signature style when it comes to the new uniforms. The uniforms for the closing ceremony carry “traditional artisanal design references with modern fabrications in a patriotic spirit of red, white, and blue,” according to Polo Ralph Lauren’s press release.

The Olympian Jamie Anderson presented a ski-inspired white water-repellent jacket with the brand’s logo, the country’s flag and Olympics logo patched on it. She also wore a 3-colored all-American sweater. On the picture of the Olympian Maia Shibutani, we can see the trousers. Simple navy ones with a red track on the sides and the brand’s logo on the front. Gus Kenworthy modeled the same outfit in men’s version.

To accessorize the looks Polo Ralph Lauren designed woolen mittens and a matching hat. The accessories feature winter motifs in blue, white and red. The American flag graces the front part of the hats. To finish off the closing ceremony uniforms, Polo Ralph Lauren designed matching suede boots with red laces.



Photo Credit: NBC Universal

Polo Ralph Lauren understands the style needs of the Team USA better than anyone else. The brand has been the official outfitter for the U.S team six times so far. So, the brand has perfected the sporty uniform for the closing ceremony. Once again Team USA will be perfectly stylish and extra warm in the final parade.

You don’t have to be an Olympian to get your hands on the gear. You can support the Team USA in the same uniform. The Team USA Collection will be available to purchase in December. The Olympic pieces will be available at select Ralph Lauren and Polo Ralph Lauren stores. For those who prefer to shop online, the collection will also drop on RalphLauren.com and TeamUSAShop.com.