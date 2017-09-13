Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017 Collection At NYFW

Only Ralph Lauren can turn a garage into a runway venue. And only Ralph Lauren can bring the biggest A-listers to Bedford, which is an hour north from Manhattan to see the latest Ready-to-wear Fall 2017 collection. Well, Ralph Lauren garage is no ordinary garage. There the designer keeps his luxury and rare motor car collection, worth the GDP of a small country. The two-story hangar is a home to Lauren’s McClaren’s, Ferraris and Porches. The expensive cars served as a setting for the see-now, buy-now show.

Ralph Lauren isn’t afraid to make bold moves. During SS 2018 NYFW all of the designers showed their Spring 2018 collections. But Lauren presented his late Fall 2017 collection. Three seasons ago the designer adopted the see-now, buy-now concept. Many brands were scared off from Lauren’s instant fashion concept. It all started when Patrice Louvet stepped in the role of chief executive officer replacing Steven Larsson. Larsson left Ralph Lauren after the disagreement with the designer on how to arrange the collections in the competitive market.

The designer showed his men’s Purple Label and women’s collection together for the first time. Checks and plaids in neutral gray were the patterns of choice for the suits and other office-approved ensembles. Both collections were all about power dressing. The luxury sharply tailored Bond suits weren’t much different from the women’s tailored-to-perfection suits. The women’s power suits have confident cuts and radiate empowerment.

“The silhouettes are so strong and there’s such a sense of female empowerment in every look. It’s an intelligent femininity,” said Katie Holmes who showed up in dazzling wide-leg gold trousers. Katie’s outfit got an insane media attention, especially from the Twitter users.

Ralph Lauren paid tribute to his beloved luxury car collection with many of his Fall 2017 designs. The designer paired motocross jackets with formal pieces. The black leather was used to add an edgy vibe to the simple all-black outfits.

Somewhere towards the end of the show models in vibrant-hued pieces walked next to Lauren’s sports cars and the similarity was more than obvious. The designer used Ferrari-red color in a few statement pieces among which was the shiny corset tulle gown that Bella Hadid wore last night. Her bestie Kendall Jenner wore a similar style with a vibrant yellow upper part and intricate neckline.

Ralph Lauren’s show was a real spectacle. The designer celebrated his 50th anniversary in the best possible way. With his favorite VIP’s at the front row, long year muses on the runway and his impressive car collection that served as an inspiration for the fall 2017 collection.

Photo Credit: Indigital