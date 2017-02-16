Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2017 RTW Collection Exudes Desert Vibes

Ralph Lauren, one of America’s most iconic fashion houses, has just unveiled its spring/summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection at 888 Madison Avenue, New York, with all of the staples being already available for purchase at RalphLauren.com.

This was, in fact, Ralph Lauren’s second take on the acclaimed see-now-buy-now-formula, which was overall positively received for the Ralph Lauren fall/winter 2017 collection. Although united through the same strategy, the two lines present two big differences.

First of all, the current Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2017 rtw line-up was all about Ralph Lauren’s luxurious taste, which inevitably reminded us of the fashion house’s opulent legacy from the Nineties. The autumnal season, on the other hand, presented an overall “model off-duty” kind of aesthetic that was more wearable on a daily basis. Secondly, the two lines were showcased in two different historical moments.

This collection comes after Ralph Lauren’s decision to dress first lady Melania Trump for the Inauguration Day, a choice some people did not approve (although others saw it as an act of fairness, given the fact that Ralph Lauren was very vocal about his support for Hillary Clinton and created the looks she wore during her campaign). That being said, it will be extremely interesting to see whether such a choice will actually have any kind of repercussion on the sales of this see-now-buy-now collection.

Strategies, politics and marketing aside, the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2017 collection was particularly appealing fashion-wise, with most of the staples exuding a sense of quietness and elegance that was inspired by the desert and its sandy landscapes.

While creating the pieces, American fashion designer Ralph Lauren managed to translate every kind of feeling, daydream and sound that one gets while thinking about Sahara Desert, with even the oasis being figuratively transposed to fashion. For these reasons, the collection’s color palette and the fabric’s textures were the elements Lauren emphasized most, with the former being all about ochres, beiges and sunburned shades, and the latter featuring an otherworldly array of textures that, when not opaque, shone like mirages thanks to their sleek accents.

And appealing surely were the kind of figures, silhouettes and cuts he chose to accentuate throughout the line-up, as they were still coherently anchored to the desert theme. Relaxed and with a style that could be described as the perfect bond between loungewear and utilitarian, urban-chic style, the Ralph Lauren spring 2017 collection featured both day-to-day staples, such as suit jackets and hybrid harem pants, and ultra refined frocks to wear during the fanciest nights out.

Although he did put more strategically casual items here and there, such as jeans and shirts, the collection’s overall attitude was luxurious, meaning that those who are in the mood for treating themselves to something unapologetically soigné, will definitely find a lot of brilliant ideas in this collection.

Photos courtesy of Vogue