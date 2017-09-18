Fashion

Ralph & Russo RTW Spring 2018 Collection At LFW

By Updated on

For years Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo dressed only the biggest A-listers. They are Angelina Jolie’s favorite designers. Celine Dion wears their couture pieces for a walk around town. Considering the fact that Celine Dion is the greatest queen of couture this shouldn’t surprise us. Starting from Spring 2018 the fashion house’s designs will be available to all of us. Besides couture, Ralph and Russo will do ready-to-wear series to treat their noncelebrity admirers around the world.

Ralph & Russo RTW Spring 2018 silk dress coat

ralph-russo-rtw-spring2018-11 sheer gown

You must be wondering how the largest couture atelier in the world pictures the ready-to-wear fashion. The presentation of their debut Spring 2018 RTW collection during London Fashion Week amazed the audience. Tamara and Michael did ready-to-wear designs with the same idea they do couture. A lot of drama and glamour was involved. Pieces infused with femininity and no gender-bending concept in sight is the best explanation of the Spring 2018 RTW collection.

Ralph & Russo RTW Spring 2018 sheer pastel pink gown

ralph-russo-rtw-spring-2018- ruffled coordinates

Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo used their red carpet knowledge to create the RTW designs. Models flaunted out-of-this-world gowns at the Ralph & Russo’s spring show. Many gowns featured sultry elements such as plunging necklines, thigh-high slits, and sheer fabrics. The ladies who’ll opt for Ralph & Russo’s gowns are daring but still elegant and sensual.

ralph-russo-rtw-spring-2018- thigh high double slit dress

ralph-russo-rtw-spring2018-11 sheer gown

When it comes to eveningwear, the designer duo presented a variety of midi dresses. The detachable details on some of the dresses are made to tease the imagination. The 3D embellishments on the dresses and coordinates, on the other hand, are reserved for the ladies who like to dress on the edgier side.

Ralph & Russo RTW Spring 2018 white dress with cutouts

Ralph & Russo RTW Spring 2018 coordinates with 3d embellishments

As expected, florals were the pattern of choice for the Ralf & Russo Spring 2018 collection. Whimsical floral ensembles graced the runway. The voluminous belted floral gown was one of the greatest highlights of the spring collection. The out-of-this-world outwear pieces with beautiful floral prints also were a true treat for the eyes.

ralph-russo-rtw-spring-2018- floral silk jacket and nude dress

17-ralph-and-russo-ss floral voluminous dress

The metallic-hued designs represented the power dressing in the collection. Metallic silver coordinates with confident cuts, a shiny golden belted coat that accents the body in all the right places, sterling silver voluminous coat are among the statement metallic pieces in the collection.

ralph-russo-rtw-spring-2018-metallic silver coordinates

Ralph & Russo RTW Spring 2018 golden tight metallic skirt and blouse

Ralph & Russo’s long-anticipated ready-to-wear collection will most certainly get the attention of their celebrity clientele. After all, they are just people who have a life outside of the red carpet as well. And life is so much better with the Ralph and Russo’s RTW pieces in the wardrobe.

Photo Credit: Firstview

