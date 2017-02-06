Rebecca Minkoff Spring/Summer 2017 RTW Show

Rebecca Minkoff just dropped one of her most inspirational spring/summer runway shows and collections ever, the success being also due to the see-now-buy-now formula she featured for the third time in a row. Set to hit RebeccaMinkoff.com soon, Rebecca Minkoff’s spring/summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection was showcased in Los Angeles, down the brick road at The Grove, a choice many other designers will follow in the weeks to come too.

Minkoff’s choice to unveil her spring/summer 2017 collection in Los Angeles was not, however, “just” all about the runway show. The San Diego-born designer set the bar higher for anyone who is going to favor Los Angeles over New York in the future, by scheduling a full day of fashion and beauty-related events, which included exclusive interviews with the designer herself, shopping sessions and even yoga classes.

We could even describe her as a sort of new fashion tech pioneer as, according to Forbes, she created 10 limited edition bags, in the #AlwaysOn Midnighter style, which were exclusively available at a pop-up shop on her website. They came with a “hangtag that unlocks a ticket to the spring/summer 2017 runway event when scanned.” We bet this formula might become as popular as the see-now-buy-now one!

Back to Los Angeles and its inspirations, it is no secret that the city is mainly known for its streets filled with actresses, artists, influencers and musicians, the creations, works and melodies of whom often serve as the main motifs for many fashion designers’ collections. Rebecca Minkoff, who is not immune to Californian-inspired vibes either, was smitten by the same kind of free-spirited creativity one gets overwhelmed with when visiting Los Angeles, and managed to transpose the patterns to her spring/summer 2017 collection, too.

Colorful yet with a high-street style that has been riding high on the waves of fashion for a few seasons now, the Rebecca Minkoff spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection combines hippy-chic ensembles, such as floor-length dresses, voluminous t-shirt dresses and off-the-shoulder tops, with more urban-inspired white trousers and leather jackets, the clean lines of which sort of refine the entire collection with an unexpected minimalist touch.

Purely Southern California-inspired garments, such as orange sweatshirts, short shirts and wearable t-shirt, made their glorious appearance at The Grove, too, reminding us of Minkoff’s glamorously utilitarian side.

There was, of course, no shortage of patterns and colorful designs, which went hand in hand with the frivolous ruches and layered frills. “It’s just easy, effortless kind of beauty. A lot of color, a lot of different floral prints. A lot of ruffles,” Minkoff explained backstage, confirming the overall laid-back attitude that lies behind this latest collection of hers.

By focusing on wearable, jocose and feminine garments, Rebecca Minkoff just encouraged us to play with fashion and just feel at ease with it, so that we can indeed be off to a good start as soon as the first daisies blossom.

Photos courtesy of WWD