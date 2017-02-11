Fashion

Rebecca Taylor Embraces Modern Femininity for Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Rebecca Taylor’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showcased at New York Fashion Week featured some of the great new trends that popped up in the pre-fall season, as well as some unique design aspects that will no doubt be lining the streets. All of this was piggybacking off of Taylor’s fall 2016 lineup, where she created her clothes in memory of her great aunt who had passed away.

Rebecca Taylor Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection - NYFW

The most successful section of clothes from her collection from last year, though, were the velvet pieces that were inspired by her mother, who used to make Taylor velvet suits when she was younger. Naturally, she wanted to continue the trend that saw her clothes flying off the racks – that brings us to this year’s line!

She changed things up a bit for the velvet, this time opting for a deep raspberry shade with subtle floral detailing for a few garments. There was a full-on jumpsuit with rippling flared sleeves and flared pant legs, which was luxe and cozy-looking. It’s definitely a look that will require a lot of caution when wearing in the fall – you never know when the weather might take a turn for the wetter.

But it was the velvet blouse with mega-puffed sleeves that brought us back to the ‘80s. The ultra-high waisted deep purple velvet pants did it for us too, paired with a navy satin top with large bird appliques on the front. Blatant animal graphics were huge for pre-fall this year, and Taylor used the birds and a retro-styled cat sweater to continue it on through the regular fall season.

Rebecca Taylor Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection - NYFW

Taylor’s ‘80s-puffed sleeves continued through her lineup, falling on a couple of her floral dresses, some more blatantly following the style than others. These floral dresses, particularly one with sleeves matching that of the velvet blouse, were the perfect place for Taylor to integrate another preseason trend: tights with matching patterns. The floral of the tights and the floral of the dress are just similar enough to blend together, creating an interesting visual appeal that has been super-hot on the runways this year already. It’s a cute, sweet trend that will make for some great street wear moments for sure.

The Rebecca Taylor fall 2017 collection seems to be juxtaposing femininity with empowerment. There are some lovely floral options, like a girly cap-sleeved blouse with an interestingly lovely bow detail at the front, but there are plenty of options for suiting, in casual fabrics and in a metallic pink fabric (as well as the velvet, of course!).

Rebecca Taylor Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection - NYFW

Naturally, it wouldn’t be a Rebecca Taylor show without going into mixing a few fabrics together. This time around she offered a black ruffly dress that was composed of a combination of eyelet, velvet, and silk with a classic floral pattern on it.

“Sometimes I think it’s a shame to only use one fabric,” she said in an interview with Vogue. And if this season is like her last one, Taylor will probably see her ideas flying off the shelves – probably starting with this black dress as the must-have from her show!

Rebecca Taylor Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Collection - NYFW

Photos courtesy of Rebecca Taylor




