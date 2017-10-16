Red Boots Are This Fall’s Must-Have

Red boots are officially the item you must have in your shoe collection. They could be ankle boots, over-the-knee, metallic or studded. As long as you have these booties, all of your outfits will be more fashionable. Red is a bold color and is not meant for everyone. The latest trends will convince you to wear things that you’ve never thought you would.

Wearing monochromatic outfits is also a big trend at the moment. If you’ve always wanted to wear red from head to toes, now is the right time. Many famous bloggers already showed off their all-red looks. You can find a fun dress and match it with red ankle boots. Another way to go is to pair a skirt and chic blouse. If you are not that brave, you can always add a little color or texture.

Denim looks insanely good when paired with red. Chic denim jackets are a perfect match with patterned dresses and red boots. Another very easy way to style these booties is with a pair of jeans, a cool T-shirt, and a trench coat. The vibrant boots will give your whole outfit a very special pop of color.

What we first thought when we saw everyone wearing these boots is that they go very well with checks. If you already own a checkered blazer, skirt or pants, you can pair them with red boots. Throw on a simple white shirt and you are ready to go. Add a red bag or hat if you want to upgrade the outfit.

You will instantly fall in love with red boots once you see these style moments served by fashion bloggers and influencers. Check out all the ways you can wear the red boot trend this fall and start planning your outfit.