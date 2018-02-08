Red Valentino Fall 2018 Ready-to-wear Collection

Pierpaolo Piccioli went in two different directions for Fall 2018. First, he kept Red Valentino’s playful aesthetics with striking prints and vivacious colors. On the other hand, it seemed that Valentino’s little sister Red Valentino is growing up. As Pierpaolo Piccioli explained, he wanted to make this label “less fragile” in comparison with the previous collections. He achieved this goal by using heavy fabrics in military-inspired coats and jackets, thick denim jackets as well as glossy oversized puffers. Anyway, Red Valentino still feels fresh and youthful but part of it is a bit more polished.



One part of the collection has all the essentials young successful woman would need to go through her busy work week. Young ladies don’t limit themselves to office staples established 50 years ago. They redefine the rules and add a touch of their personality in everything they wear. The street has a high influence lately even on the work attire. Pierpaolo Piccioli offered an array of comfortable boots most of them in grunge style, so your feet can get some rest while you are conquering the world.

The second part of the collection has nothing to do with formality. This is the youthful Red Valentino we know. Pierpaolo Piccioli continued the sheer madness that’s all over the red carpet and the streets with see-through skirts, dresses, and tops. The designer cemented the status of PVC as high-fashion fabric with his plastic clear rain jackets. PVC is taking over the fashion scene in 2018 – count it as one of the biggest trends this year. Feel free to blur the lines between fashion and necessity and flaunt one even on a sunny day.

The slogans in the Red Valentino Fall 2018 collection were inspired by the Cold War cryptography: “M155 Y06,” “F0RG37 M3 N07,” and “L0V3 Y06.” The fashion world is currently obsessed with logos and slogans (especially political ones). So, the timing for these coded messages was perfect. Instead of talking about the current political situation, like many designers did, Piccioli took us way back in time.

The pieces oscillated between vintage and modern. There were romantic color-blocking floral dresses that infused the collection with retro vibes. These polychromatic pieces are highly Intsgarammable, which is an important factor in the nowadays fashion. On the other hand, you could spot pieces such as glossy up-to-date puffer jacket and cool biker jacket that are in high-demand on the streets. These two worlds blended with one another in the Red Valentino Fall 2018 collection forming chic outfits that will instantly get your attention.

The latest Red Valentino collection has a variety, contrast, and optimism all in one place. It seems that you don’t need to look any further for fall 2018.

Photo Credit: Red Valentino