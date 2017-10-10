Reem Acra Bridal Fall 2018 Collection at NYBFW

Sometimes we get a feeling that the best bridal gowns come from Lebanese designers. Starting from the rich embellishments of Elie Saab to the excessive glamour of Zuhair Mourad, the Lebanese designers know how to make a bride happy. Here joins Reem Acra, known best for her mesmerizing bridal gowns. Just like many designers for Fall 2018 season, Reem Acra opted for classic beauty. Judging by the bridal collections we saw so far, brides next fall will wear simple gowns. Young women don’t like to compromise their comfort. And the princess-like gowns aren’t the most comfortable piece you could wear. So, in fall 2018 brides will keep things sweet and simple.

Some of Reem Acra’s gowns didn’t have her recognizable embellishments. The designer focused on the silhouettes instead. There were gowns with volume in the lower part and gowns that followed the body line. All of them were spiced up with floral tiaras and hair accessories. The designer suggested wearing floral crowns instead of a veil. She added veils on several gowns, but most of the models wore charming floral crowns. Reem Acra used flowers even as scarves. The models looked like real fairy tale princesses in the simple gowns with floral accessories.

Reem Acra also included some of her mesmerizing embellishments. Instead of adding excessive details, the designer focused on specific parts of the gowns. We could spot beautiful floral embellishments on the tops. Some of the embellishments continued towards the hems with a lower intensity. Besides embellishments, Reem Acra played with tulle. Most brides love tulle gowns so these dresses would most certainly turn into best sellers.

The show took place at the New York Public Library. In the past, the public library was a place where many weddings happened. So, the venue was a wise choice. The high wood ceilings made the atmosphere even more authentic. And the dresses blended perfectly with the simple surroundings.

The entire Reem Acra Bridal Fall 2018 Collection had an effortless but elegant feel. The designer described it as “pure” vibe. And with the venue choice, the whole runway show was a pure experience.

Reem Acra Bridal Fall 2018 Collection is based on classics but is designed for the modern bride. If you are on the bolder side, you have to look somewhere else. The Reem Acra bride follows the tradition. She imagines herself on the big day in a classic white romantic gown and nothing else.

Photo Credit: Reem Acra