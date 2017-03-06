Reem Acra’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 Collection Focuses on Spectacular Daywear

The Reem Acra fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed spectacular daywear options for Paris Fashion Week. The choice for daywear came about from constant requests for such options. People love the clothes but don’t have the opportunity to wear them, so the best option for majority is daywear.

Acra confirmed this for us by telling WWD: “I made the decision after talking to many people — the press office, retailers — they all wanted daywear. There are clients out there who want to wear Reem Acra but not everybody is going to events. So we listened.”

Thank goodness she did, because this collection is amazing and complex with the intention for ensembles to be taken apart and worn with jeans or a skirt, a variety of jackets or shirt, essentially diluted into an individual wardrobe as daywear.

There are so many changes happening and everything is so exciting honestly. The decision to show in Paris is different, as Reem Acra’s collections were expected to show in New York. This was the marker for the 20-year anniversary of the Reem Acra label, and although eveningwear has always been the bread and butter of the brand, the eveningwear options were actually put to the side.

A salon in the Ritz was chosen to house her day-long presentation of the Reem Acra fall/winter 2017-2018 collection, with the eveningwear on racks on the perimeter. When describing the aesthetic of the collection Reem Acra said: “I think it’s a mix of European and American.”

The opulence her collection carries is unmistakable, as it is full of voluminous puffed peplums that are removable to increase their daywear appeal. The options provided by the rich ottoman patterned jacquards and golden sheened options that would look fantastic as are, but interesting as well, diluted down through other ready-to-wear.

Interesting details were not in short supply in Reem Acra’s fall 2017 collection with enough options to fill the room in the Ritz, but the level of detailed Hand of Fatima closures and the use of illusion to make the embellishments appear to be directly on the skin were clever and amazing.

It is easy to see why people love the gowns so much and even easier to understand the constant requests for daywear options that led us here. If this is the new direction for Reem Acra, then it is even more exciting to consider that these options will be available in multiple collections as the future comes. The ready-to-wear daytime separates are a definite go; Acra has confirmed herself that this will continue. It will be incredible to see how these pieces will play out throughout the season.

Photos courtesy of Vogue