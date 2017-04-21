Reem Acra’s Bridal Spring 2018 Collection Brings Breakfast at Tiffany’s Vibes

Bridal fashion is changing the way we look at brides forever, and Reem Acra just reinforced this concept with her brand new Reem Acra bridal spring 2018 collection. Like Christian Siriano with his spring 2018 bridal collection, Reem Acra just gave the many brides-to-be something classic yet conceptually different to look forward to for their big day, too, focusing on modernity, sensuality and diva-like, luxurious touches that literally shine bright like a diamond.

“It was a celebration of diamonds. I wanted it to be sexy, modern, and very glamorous in a luxurious way,” Acra explained backstage. “I decided instead of throwing wedding dresses on the runway, I wanted to express gratitude to women.”

To better exude her signature diva-like vibes, fashion designer Reem Acra celebrated her latest bridal collection in partnership with Tiffany, dipping all of her proposals into cascades of Tiffany jewelry pieces. Breakfast at Tiffany’s was, needless to say, the main source of inspiration behind Reem Acra’s collection, the leitmotifs of which were brought to life not only through the diamond embellishments of the dresses, but also through most of the silhouettes, color patterns, and empowering vibes.

“Today we celebrate the glamour of a woman, and empowering women,” Reem Acra proudly said after the show. “All of this is really inspired by the Tiffany’s woman.”

For her bridal spring 2018 collection, Reem Acra decided to introduce us to her Breakfast at Tiffany’s theme as soon as possible, breaking the traditional wedding rules with an Audrey Hepburn-approved dream array of 12 black gowns. Although the collection’s remaining part is all about traditional whites, the black patterns keep on playing a major role in the line-up, often transposed to the gloves, bow ties and belts to create a contrasting dynamicity one cannot help but fall in love with.

As for the figures, two are the main silhouettes Reem Acra toyed with. With the collection being inspired by Hepburn’s iconic styles from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the line-up couldn’t avoid playing with mermaid figures, of course, here refined with ultra sensual sweetheart necklaces and lace embroideries.

The second main silhouette was all about ultra flared, voluminous lines, which mixed the overall collection’s diva-like attitudes with more romantic, bon ton-inspired vibes. As a result, those who are looking for something sexy yet in line with the wedding dress traditions will find precisely something to flawlessly channel on their wedding day.

All in all, Reem Acra’s bridal spring 2018 collection was all about the women who are “empowered, sexy, powerful, you name it. Who doesn’t want to look like this?” and we think Reem Acra greatly managed to fulfil these inspiring visions of hers!

Photos courtesy of Vogue