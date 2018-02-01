Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Star in Draper James’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Another celebrity daughter entered the world of fashion. Reese Witherspoon‘s 18-year-old Ava Phillippe scored another fun campaign. The young beauty stared in Rodarte‘s Fall 2018 campaign this Tuesday. This was her official modeling debut, but Ava Phillipe won’t stop there. Her infamous mother, actress Reese Witherspoon invited her to model the spring collection for her lifestyle brand, Draper James. In just one week Ava took part in two fashion campaigns.



The Spring 2018 campaign for the brand isn’t just an ordinary presentation of its latest offerings. Reese and Ava are having a joyful mother-daughter moment and share details about their relationship. The actress proudly stated that she and her teenage daughter are very close and can talk for hours. Ava didn’t miss to compliment her mother saying that she loves being around her and that she finds her work very inspiring. You won’t be able to take your smile off your face watching the spring 2018 promotional material for Draper James. Ava is Reese Witherspoon’s doppelganger with her baby blonde hair and magnetic smile. The campaign in which the mother-daughter duo is laughing and teasing each other is full of positive energy.

The Big Little Lies actress debuted her lifestyle brand in November. Draper James is a brand that features high energy levels and vibrant color palette. You just can help yourself but smile from ear to ear when looking at its collections. For the brand’s Valentine’s Day collection Reese and Ava prepared a series of adorable shots modeling the love-inspired pieces. In one of the shots, Ava Phillippe wears gorgeous pink lace mini dress. Her famous mother flaunts fire red midi dress, which is a real Valentine’s day staple. Ava also goes casual in one of the shots with simple but cute white tee that features heart graphic. The bouquets of roses and the cute dog in the shoots of the Spring 2018 campaign for Draper James proved that no one can do Valentine’s Day better than Reese Witherspoon. The actress focused on mother-daughter love and the unique bond she shares with her daughter.

“I thought it might be fun to focus on mother-daughter love this spring. There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams…. We can talk for hours!! – the actress revealed.

The cheerful duo claimed that they often agree on what’s fashionable and have similarities when it comes to their style. Anyway, the actress and her daughter have a different way of expressing themselves through clothes. Since they have the same taste they often share pieces from each other’s wardrobes.

Reese Witherspoon and Draper James will get you ready for the upcoming Valentine’s day as well as spring 2018. You can already shop the pieces on the brand’s website.

Photo Credit: Draper James