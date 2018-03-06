Celebrities Fashion

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii

By Updated on

Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle apparel brand, Draper James is officially extending their size range. The Southern-inspired brand teamed up with the plus-size fashion house on creating an exclusive capsule. Their latest collaborator is Eloquii, a retailer founded four years ago that carries sizes between 14 and 28. The two brands partnered up on a 30-piece collection that features both clothing and accessories.

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii orange dress

According to Witherspoon, she decided to make her brand more inclusive thanks to her fans. The actress shared that her brand’s customers often asked for larger sizes of Draper James’s collections. Her customers kept sending messages on social media, so she decided to answer in the best way possible. Reese is a fierce supporter of female empowerment, diversity, and inclusivity in all industries. So expanding the size range is a great step forward.

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii yellow dress

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii pink sweater navy skirt

“My entire life has been spent making movies and talking about the inclusion of all women. So this just made natural sense to me. But I quickly realized that it is such an intensive process and one which required expertise. I didn’t want to just do it myself and not do it well. I wanted to do research and find the people who are the best at doing this, [the people who] make women feel great and don’t talk down to them.”- Reese explained.

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii pink striped top floral shorts

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii striped dress green pink white

The limited-edition capsule includes a total of 30 pieces, all ranging between $75 and $225. It features all the essentials a trendy girl needs for the upcoming spring days. Reese and Eloquii offer dresses, tops, cute shorts, jumpsuits, skirts, accessories and more. The collection is focused on pieces with vibrant colors and fun prints. Just like many times before, Draper James involved their favorite patterns, including floral blooms, colorful stripes, gingham and more.

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii floral jumpsuit

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii gingham dress

Reese is a known lover of vibrant hues when it comes to the color palette. You can often see her flaunting super-cute dresses in yellow, blue, orange and other bold hues. Her red carpet style is also full of striking dresses colored in bright tones. Once again Draper James decorated their designs with witty slogans such as “Totes Y’all”, “Bless Your Heart” and more.

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii striped dress green pink white

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii yellow dress

This is not the first collaboration for Draper James. So far, Reese’s brand has partnered with the popular e-retailer Net-a-Porter on an exclusive collection and with Crate & Barrel on a home goods line. The Draper James x Eloquii capsule is already available to shop. Check out the full range at Eloquii stores, eloquii.com, draperjames.com, and also for rent at renttherunway.com. Reese also pointed out that these three are female-led companies, which makes the whole collaboration even better.

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii floral dress

Photo Credit: Eloquii

Recent Posts

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii

Celebrities Fashion

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii

Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle apparel brand, Draper James is officially extending their size range. The Southern-inspired brand teamed up with the plus-size fashion house on creating an exclusive capsule. Their latest collaborator is Eloquii, a retailer...

Elle Fanning Made Her Runway Debut at PFW

Celebrities Fashion

Elle Fanning Made Her Runway Debut at PFW

This fashion month, actresses took over the runways. Christian Siriano invited his muses, Danielle Brooks and Selma Blair to model pieces from his Fall 2018 collection. Just a few days ago, Stranger Things star Sadie...

Alexander McQueen Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion Video

Alexander McQueen Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Leave it to Sarah Burton to make your heart skip a beat! The designer once again presented an impressive lineup for Alexandr McQueen. See the most show-stopping pieces from the Fall 2018 collection in this...

Giambattista Valli Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion Video

Giambattista Valli Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Giambattista Valli presented his Fall 2018 collection for his eponymous label at PFW. The Italian designer took cues from the '70s, opposite of many other designers who focused on exaggerated glamour. See the most beautiful...

Versace Runway Makeup Tutorial

Beauty Tips Celebrities Fashion Perfumes & Makeup Video

Versace Runway Makeup Tutorial

  Versace, known for it's Italian baroque prints, didn't shy away from that in it's A/W 2016 RTW show, but we also spotted some sporty looks and fun wavy accents incorporating corals, blue, yellow-green, and...