Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Gets into Plus Sizing with Eloquii

Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle apparel brand, Draper James is officially extending their size range. The Southern-inspired brand teamed up with the plus-size fashion house on creating an exclusive capsule. Their latest collaborator is Eloquii, a retailer founded four years ago that carries sizes between 14 and 28. The two brands partnered up on a 30-piece collection that features both clothing and accessories.

According to Witherspoon, she decided to make her brand more inclusive thanks to her fans. The actress shared that her brand’s customers often asked for larger sizes of Draper James’s collections. Her customers kept sending messages on social media, so she decided to answer in the best way possible. Reese is a fierce supporter of female empowerment, diversity, and inclusivity in all industries. So expanding the size range is a great step forward.

“My entire life has been spent making movies and talking about the inclusion of all women. So this just made natural sense to me. But I quickly realized that it is such an intensive process and one which required expertise. I didn’t want to just do it myself and not do it well. I wanted to do research and find the people who are the best at doing this, [the people who] make women feel great and don’t talk down to them.”- Reese explained.

The limited-edition capsule includes a total of 30 pieces, all ranging between $75 and $225. It features all the essentials a trendy girl needs for the upcoming spring days. Reese and Eloquii offer dresses, tops, cute shorts, jumpsuits, skirts, accessories and more. The collection is focused on pieces with vibrant colors and fun prints. Just like many times before, Draper James involved their favorite patterns, including floral blooms, colorful stripes, gingham and more.

Reese is a known lover of vibrant hues when it comes to the color palette. You can often see her flaunting super-cute dresses in yellow, blue, orange and other bold hues. Her red carpet style is also full of striking dresses colored in bright tones. Once again Draper James decorated their designs with witty slogans such as “Totes Y’all”, “Bless Your Heart” and more.

This is not the first collaboration for Draper James. So far, Reese’s brand has partnered with the popular e-retailer Net-a-Porter on an exclusive collection and with Crate & Barrel on a home goods line. The Draper James x Eloquii capsule is already available to shop. Check out the full range at Eloquii stores, eloquii.com, draperjames.com, and also for rent at renttherunway.com. Reese also pointed out that these three are female-led companies, which makes the whole collaboration even better.

Photo Credit: Eloquii