Reformation Getaway Collection Summer 2017

Reformation designed a desert road trip for Hailey Clauson to show off the Reformation Getaway summer 2017 lookbook. Heavily featured in the collection is denim! Denim in several washes and cuts showed up in the lookbook, with a high waisted retro feel to them.

There were several outfits that stood out in the route 66 arid looking shoot. Shots of Hailey Clauson hitchhiking in the Reformation checked Raleigh dress show a very tailored, short-sleeved V-neck mini dress. Reformation likely makes the Raleigh dress in a variety of prints and colors and it is a certain vintage styled stunner in each color. Paired with dark shades it was completely believable that this is a summer styled look ready for any hot day.

The Reformation Getaway summer 2017 collection has a chic overall aesthetic, with elements of cute and sultry added in whenever needed. The Reformation Memphis dress is a cute and airy mini dress even though it is fully lined and slim fitting. The open back and lace overlay is chic with a touch of sexiness, while the front center of the dress features a hook and eye closure up to a sweetheart neckline. The shape is A-line and the straps wide enough to be bra friendly as well.

There was a lot of comfort included in the design of the ensembles, as it was clearly a sunny and hot inspired collection – no need for extra fabric here. In keeping with the theme of a desert road trip, there were great accessories like dark shades, ballet flats, espadrilles and sandals. In keeping with the concept behind the Reformation brand, there were plenty of vintage touches to the options of the collection.

Crop tops made a few appearances in the lookbook as well, like the cute lace, front-closure crop top paired with medium wash high-waisted denim jeans. Loved the traveler scarf and retro shades in that look as well. The Reformation Tati two-piece set also featured a high-waisted check print set with a spaghetti strap, sweetheart crop top.

My favorite is the Reformation Kingpin top – I love the vintage feel of it and lots of people like bowling shirts – they have been popular forever! The Reformation Kingpin top was paired with high-waisted light blue denim jeans for an ensemble that was comfortable chic at its best, paired with gold hoop earrings.

The light soft color of the shirt helped to amplify the deep maroon lettering for the star accented King Pin embellished back of the shirt. It’s a perfect laid-back look for any summer getaway. Reformation really supported that theme one hundred percent with every heat-ready look.

Photos courtesy of Reformation