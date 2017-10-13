Reformation Launches Sustainable Denim Brand

The It girls’ favorite brand Reformation is the leader in sustainable fashion. Many celebrities and influencers love the brand. You could often spot the Instagram sensation Emily Ratajkowski wearing their designs. Karlie Kloss and Rihanna are also on the list of the brand’s loyal customers. Reformation’s trendy two-piece sets, dresses and chic jumpsuits won the hearts of many A-listers. Finally, the brand decided to expand their customer base. Reformation will launch Reformation jeans, a sister brand that will offer laid-back pieces at more affordable prices. The first drop is a 46-piece collection of denim, dresses, and t-shirts.

The new brand Reformation Jeans will stay faithful to the company’s sustainable ethic. Jeans are one of the most harmful clothing pieces for the environment. For only one pair of jeans 1 500 gallons of water are needed. Reformation Jeans’ denim is made of deadstock and other sustainable fabrics. These jeans will require only 32 gallons of water. Additionally, no toxic dyes are involved in the production process of Reformation’s jeans.

The sister brand will make another step to protect the environment. Reformation’s founder Yael Aflalo started a charitable project together with the launch of the new brand. The Wet Program is set to clean 1000 gallons of water for each pair of jeans purchased. The first project will help in cleaning San Gabriel River which is the main source of water for the residents of Los Angeles.

The line focuses on wearable everyday pieces. Opposite of Reformation‘s plunging necklines and party dresses Reformation Jeans will offer casual designs. The Reformation’s sister brand will have all the trendiest jeans styles. The jeans in the first drop will have that vintage vibe that is insanely popular now. The items are priced between $28 to $148 which is more affordable than Reformation’s offerings. So more people could enjoy these eco-friendly chic clothes.

Reformation has jeans in their regular collections. But Reformation Jeans will offer the brand’s first sustainable denim pieces. Even though Reformation’s intention with Reformation Jeans was to reach to a bigger audience, these jeans and basics will most certainly find their way to many celebs’ closets. After all, no one can resist a good pair of jeans that isn’t harmful to the environment and supports a great cause. The relatively affordable prices make the products even more appealing. You could already pre-order stuff from Reformation Jeans on thereformation.com.

Photo Credit: Reformation