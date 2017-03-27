Reformation Is Bringing Linen Back for Spring 2017

Linen is back and so is Reformation, whose newest collection’s aim is bringing the softest and most luxurious fabric back to fashion, just in time for spring. Although linen often evokes non-so-glamorous memories, Reformation is willing to transform them into this summer’s must-have material, as the Californian label managed to translate its coziness and freshness into something anyone would love to get hands on.

The Reformation spring/summer 2017 linen lookbook is, in fact, a flirty Nineties-inspired collection, where linen serves as the building foundation, from which not only freshness but also a naïve sense of sensuality is provided. With price tags ranging from $98 to $288 (which is pretty affordable, taken the fact that everything is locally and organically made), Reformation’s spring 2017 linen collection consists of a dream array of separates, cute dresses and utilitarian items, among which three major leitmotifs could be traced.

As for the collection’s color palette, instead of emphasizing linen’s classic beige and earthy shades, Reformation dipped most of its staples into brighter and richer hues, such as pink and dark gray, constantly playing with the ‘sensually naïve’ fil rouge not only with the lines, cuts and figures, but also through the collection’s color palette.

First and foremost, Reformation’s spring 2017 collection will make those who love bustiers and crop tops rejoice, for sure. From slip tops to curve-hugging bustiers, the line-up loves to bare both the midriffs and the shoulders and, in doing so, it never misses a chance to play with jocosity and elegance thanks to linen’s almost extra-sensory texture.

Secondly, the line-up focuses on either coordinated items, such as skirts and Sixties-inspired skinny trousers, or dresses, which this time around appear rather summery with all their ruffled hems, wrapped cuts and off-the-shoulder necklines. The coordinates, which are also meant to be mixed and matched with each other, are the Reformation spring 2017 collection’s focal point, and we bet they will fly off the shelves the soonest.

Among the separates and the little dresses, however, two specific items stand out from the crowd. While the Fischer Pants, which are straight-leg pants with a paper bag waist and cuffed hems, will make transitioning from formal to informal events a whole lot easier, the mini Beliz Dress will make those who love Lolita-inspired outfits, as well as Vichy patterns, definitely the happiest around.

Last but not least, the collection took linen’s exceptional qualities, which include thermo insulation and air permeability, and transposed them to lifetime must-haves, such as long, urban-chic trench coats, which are basically one of spring’s ultimate investments (along with white sneakers).

You can find all of Reformation Linen spring 2017 collection’s staples online at reformation.com.

Photos courtesy of Reformation