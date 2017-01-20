Reformation Unveils Spring 2017 Wedding and Party Dresses

With the true ironic spirit that characterizes Reformation, the Californian brand has just unveiled its brand new spring 2017 wedding collection, among which party dresses effortlessly prevail.

Between one wedding dress and another, Reformation would like to remind us that one does not necessarily need to actually get married but that, if we happen to like the idea, the label is always here ready to get us packed with inspirations aplenty, whether we are the brides-to-be or the bridesmaid.

“Contrary to what your grandmother might say, you don’t actually have to get married. But if you’re into that sort of thing, we have some dresses for you.”

All in all, the Reformation spring 2017 wedding dress collection appears to be extremely coherent both in terms of wedding and party lines, with a clean-cut elegance being at the core of the overall collection. Reformation’s spring 2017 wedding and party dresses are also extremely in tune with all of the upcoming warmer season’s edgiest trends, yet here filtered through an even more romantic boho-chic lens.

While the wedding dresses got predominantly dipped into dreamy colors, such as bright white and even a soft, elegant light pink, the party dresses feature everything from rich, fiery reds to cascades of floral patterns, which will make any bridesmaid or party girl feel romantically at ease with herself.

Although differing in their shades, both lines share common figures and details that could charm anyone with their uniqueness and versatility. While flared lines and off-the-shoulder cuts dominate the scene, other proposals such as wrapped dresses, separates (those are already flying off the shelves!), as well as asymmetrical dresses define the entire collection with a never-before-seen touch, giving those who prefer slightly more urban-chic proposals something to wear as well.

Plunging V-necklines, side slits and see-through effects are instead meant for those who love adding sensually naïve touches to their outfits, while keeping an utterly elegant effect as a dominating detail of their looks.

The Reformation spring 2017 wedding and party collection is also extremely covetable in terms of its fabrics, as it features everything from tulle gowns to lace bustiers and appliqués.

With each of the ensembles being so rich in design and fabric, the overall looks won’t need many accessories to be styled with, which is good news indeed especially for those who are about to celebrate/attend a late spring outdoor wedding.

All of Reformation’s spring 2017 wedding and party dresses are available at TheReformation.com.

Photos courtesy of Reformation