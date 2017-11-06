Fashion

Reformation’s New Campaign: Female Leaders in Male-Dominated Industries

By

The cool girl’s brand Reformation just served us some women’s power realness. The Los Angeles brand doesn’t need expensive A-lister packed campaigns to sell its products. With sustainability as an essence of their mission, the brand’s customer base is conscious fashion-forward gals. Even celebs couldn’t resist Reformation’s sustainable and insanely chic pieces. Instead of bringing some of their celebrity or Insta-famous clientele in their latest campaign, the brand decided to invite women leaders in male-dominated industries. Successful business women modeled Reformation’s holiday offerings.

Reformation makes campaigns that get everyone’s attention. Last year the brand cast the famous transgender model and LGBTQ advocate Andreja Pejic. One year later, Reformation is back with another show-stopping campaign. The business women-turned models are Kristen, Katy, Jamie, and Kate. Kristen founded her venture capital firm and dons in an olive maxi dress in the campaign. This elegant dress retails for $248. Katy is a banker who works with companies interested in social and environmental causes. She looks stunning in a long thigh-high slit satin dress with a $278 price tag. Jamie is a top entertainment and fashion attorney with celebrity clientele. She models the velvet set of a V-neck top($98) and wide leg trousers($178). Lastly, Kate works as a branch chief of operations for engineering, believe or not “at a certain space agency.” In the campaign, she wears a pleated maxi dress that retails for $428.

Reformation decided to cast successful business women because the brand believes that their customers are modern women who are on their way to achieve great things in life. Women who believe that fashion doesn’t have to hurt the environment founded Reformation. Now, the team behind Reformation wanted to bring women who have taken over male-dominated industries in the highlight. These women are #refbabes (that’s how the brand calls women who rock their pieces). So, from being #refbabes in their workplace, Katy, Kate, Jamie, and Kristen became models in the campaign.

“I think our customers are already modern women who are on the way to accomplish great things in life, if they haven’t already. But maybe campaigns like this can make them feel inspired to make an impact in this world, and remind them that being smart and successful is super hot. The pretty dress is just a cherry on top, ” the founder Yael Aflalo tells Glamour.

Dressing business women into something other than a suit in a fashion campaign makes us reconsider power dressing. Maybe power dressing isn’t only about confident cuts and business suits. According to Aflalo, it’s about how it makes you feel. And Reformation’s chic dresses most certainly have the power to elevate your mood. A thigh-high slit dress sounds like the power dressing of the next generation of millennials. Reformation probably knows something we yet have to see to believe it.

Photo Credit: Reformation

