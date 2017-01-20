Is Riccardo Tisci Joining Versace?

The information that we have regarding the possibility of Riccardo Tisci, currently the creative director for Givenchy, being pursued by Versace is currently one sided. The information that we have regarding this possible title change is due to Versace’s expressed interest and the information they released. We are all waiting to hear from Riccardo Tisci on his future plans.

The well-trained Italian fashion designer has been working for Givenchy as the creative director for the women’s haute couture line, accessories and ready-to-wear line since 2005. Thanks to his brilliance with design and forward thinking on trends, Riccardo Tisci also gained creative direction of both the menswear and men’s accessories lines in 2008. He is considered a conceptual visionary who revitalized, honed in on and perfected the Givenchy brand.

In an expansion plan released by Versace, the Italian fashion house boldly stated that they “made overtures to Givenchy’s artistic director in recent months” ahead of the IPO listing, WWD reports. What has not been said at this point is where Riccardo Tisci stands. Has the Givenchy artistic director for the past 12 years made the decision to go for the job with Versace or is he staying with Givenchy?

The speculation regarding the possible appointment to Versace is fed by several things, though no evidence is more clear than Versace’s own expansion plan and irrefutable statement that they are actively pursing him. Although Givenchy released a reply on Wednesday that the fashion house does not comment on rumors, the rumor mill keeps adding fuel to the fire with kindling like the close friendship between Riccardo Tisci and Donatella Versace.

Donatella Versace even donned some of Riccardo Tisci’s designs for Givenchy’s fall/winter 2015 campaign. This was a jaw-dropping development that people were not ready for. She wore a structured two-piece set with signature hints of Tisci’s style. We all know his work to be structural, creating lines and angles for interesting aesthetics while adding a touch of dramatic goth flair to most looks, especially the one shown on Donatella Versace.

Based on timing alone we can be certain that Tisci is currently busy preparing the Givenchy fall 2017 men’s show for the upcoming runway and that he is working on the winter couture collection as well. The revitalization and new implementations Riccardo Tisci has – to his credit – provided for the French brand is exactly why he is being sought out by Versace.

Versace definitely and very smartly is always on the lookout for the addition of talent that can help improve the brand. She and her family are committed to the successful legacy of Versace, with half of the board being Versace family members, so an addition like her friend Riccardo Tisci still makes a lot of sense. We can safely guess that although Versace reached out an offer to Tisci, it is a fair assumption to believe he has not already decided to go.

Photo courtesy of Givenchy