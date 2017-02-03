Confirmed! Riccardo Tisci Leaves Givenchy

After months of speculations, it has been finally confirmed! Riccardo Tisci is leaving Givenchy after a grand total of 12 terrific years as the French house’s creative director.

The Italian designer’s departure from Givenchy comes also after weeks of speculations regarding Tisci’s possible appointment as Versace’s brand-new creative director, as neither Tisci, nor Donatella Versace have concealed their mutual admiration for each other.

Speculations aside, Riccardo Tisci’s possible departure from Givenchy became instantly more palpable as soon as sources reached out WWD, the journalist of which broke the news revealing Versace had actually started chasing Riccardo Tisci back on January 19th.

Riccardo Tisci’s departure was then officially announced yesterday by Givenchy, the press released of which also stated that Tisci’s fall 2017 men’s wear and spring 2017 haute couture shows were his last lineups under the helm of the French mansion. If Tisci’s decision to step down from his position as Givenchy’s creative director could be regarded as unsurprising per se, the fact that those were his very last collections is kind of unexpected.

As we have seen with the many exits that broke the industry within the past twelve months, the fashion houses usually let the departing designers at least showcase one last collection, whether it is for the haute couture/ready-to-wear, men’s or women’s wear lines. According to WWD, which described the parting as “mutual and amicable”, the upcoming Givenchy fall/winter 2017-18 collection will be designed by Givenchy’s in-house studio teams and then will be sold to retailers in Paris as usual.

“The chapter Riccardo Tisci has written with the house of Givenchy over the last 12 years represents an incredible vision to sustain its continuous success, and I would like to warmly thank him for his core contribution to the house’s development,” Givenchy’s chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault explained.

Riccardo Tisci also took the time to explain his point of view regarding the issue, confirming that the “break-up” between the designer and the house was not a tough one. “I have very special affection for the House of Givenchy and its beautiful teams. I want to thank the LVMH Group and Monsieur Bernard Arnault for giving me the platform to express my creativity over the years. I now wish to focus on my personal interests and passions,” he declared.

Will Tisci take the helm of Versace’s creative direction? Will he take a time off to concentrate on different projects? While we are waiting for the answer, let’s see who is still available for a position as Givenchy’s creative director.

Among the many designers who stepped down from their roles within the past months, Hedi Slimane, Peter Dundas, Peter Copping, Alber Elbaz, Clare Waight Keller, and Rodolfo Paglialunga are still left without a fashion house to design for, and all seem to be under Givenchy’s radar. Whoever comes next, he or she will surely have big shoes to fill in, as Riccardo Tisci left one big, stable and acclaimed mark on Givenchy’s history that won’t go forgotten for sure.

Photo courtesy of @riccardotisci17