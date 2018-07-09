Riccardo Tisci & Vivienne Westwood Team Up For Burberry Collab

In the sea of collaborations between celebrities and popular brands, there is one that stands out. The legendary Riccardo Tisci tapped the iconic Vivienne Westwood for his first Burberry collab. Tisci just won’t stop shaking the world of high fashion. First, he announced that he is leaving Givenchy after 12 years as a leading designer. In an unexpected turn of events, he was then announced as the new creative director of Burberry. Now the designer pulled out another big surprise of his sleeve.



Considering that Vivienne Westwood is the British Queen of punk while Burberry, on the other hand, is an iconic heritage brand, the collaboration seems quite unusual. If you struggle to find the connection, you have to go back to Tisci’s days at Central Saint Martins College in the ’90s. The designer claims that Vivienne Westwood’s one-of-a-kind creations are what influenced the most his decision to become a fashion designer.

“Vivienne Westwood was one of the first designers who made me dream to become a designer myself, and when I first started at Burberry, I knew it would be the perfect opportunity to approach her to do something. She is a rebel, a punk, and unrivaled in her unique representation of British style, which has inspired so many of us. I am so incredibly proud of what we will be creating together,” Tisci said in a statement.

The Burberry x Vivienne Westwood collaboration is set to launch in December 2018. It’s quite a wait, but before their collaboration, we’ll first see Riccardo Tisci’s debut runway collection for Burberry. The designer will present his inaugural offerings during London Fashion Week in September. Besides the iconic Vivienne Westwood, her husband and long-year collaborator Andreas Kronthaler will also be part of the Burberry collab. He currently designs the main Vivienne Westwood collection. In the photos, you can see Andreas alongside his wife and the designer.

The Burberry x Vivienne Westwood collaboration will feature reinvented iconic Burberry styles from the fashion house’s archive that honor the British heritage. Dame Vivienne Westwood will for sure give an edgy punk twist to Burberry’s classic pieces. A portion of the profits from the limited-edition collaborative collection will benefit Cool Earth, a charity organization that focuses on saving the rainforests. The decision follows Westwood’s environmentalism efforts. Although both designers still haven’t revealed what exactly we can expect from their collaboration, the final result will for sure be iconic. Expect a collection for the books!