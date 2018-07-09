Fashion

Riccardo Tisci & Vivienne Westwood Team Up For Burberry Collab

By Updated on

In the sea of collaborations between celebrities and popular brands, there is one that stands out. The legendary Riccardo Tisci tapped the iconic Vivienne Westwood for his first Burberry collab. Tisci just won’t stop shaking the world of high fashion. First, he announced that he is leaving Givenchy after 12 years as a leading designer. In an unexpected turn of events, he was then announced as the new creative director of Burberry. Now the designer pulled out another big surprise of his sleeve.

Riccardo Tisci Tapps Vivienne Westwood for Burberry Collab
Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

Considering that Vivienne Westwood is the British Queen of punk while Burberry, on the other hand, is an iconic heritage brand, the collaboration seems quite unusual. If you struggle to find the connection, you have to go back to Tisci’s days at Central Saint Martins College in the ’90s. The designer claims that Vivienne Westwood’s one-of-a-kind creations are what influenced the most his decision to become a fashion designer.

“Vivienne Westwood was one of the first designers who made me dream to become a designer myself, and when I first started at Burberry, I knew it would be the perfect opportunity to approach her to do something. She is a rebel, a punk, and unrivaled in her unique representation of British style, which has inspired so many of us. I am so incredibly proud of what we will be creating together,” Tisci said in a statement.

Riccardo Tisci Tapps Vivienne Westwood for Burberry Collab
Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

The Burberry x Vivienne Westwood collaboration is set to launch in December 2018. It’s quite a wait, but before their collaboration, we’ll first see Riccardo Tisci’s debut runway collection for Burberry. The designer will present his inaugural offerings during London Fashion Week in September. Besides the iconic Vivienne Westwood, her husband and long-year collaborator Andreas Kronthaler will also be part of the Burberry collab. He currently designs the main Vivienne Westwood collection. In the photos, you can see Andreas alongside his wife and the designer.

Riccardo Tisci Tapps Vivienne Westwood for Burberry Collab
Photo Credit: Brett Lloyd

The Burberry x Vivienne Westwood collaboration will feature reinvented iconic Burberry styles from the fashion house’s archive that honor the British heritage. Dame Vivienne Westwood will for sure give an edgy punk twist to Burberry’s classic pieces. A portion of the profits from the limited-edition collaborative collection will benefit Cool Earth, a charity organization that focuses on saving the rainforests. The decision follows Westwood’s environmentalism efforts. Although both designers still haven’t revealed what exactly we can expect from their collaboration, the final result will for sure be iconic. Expect a collection for the books!

Recent Posts

Anastasia Beverly Hills Announces Norvina Eyeshadow Palette

Perfumes & Makeup

Anastasia Beverly Hills Announces Norvina Eyeshadow Palette

Summer officially can’t get any better! All of you makeup junkies out there probably swear on Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Modern Renaissance palette. During the weekend, the brand suddenly dropped the news for a brand new...

Celebs Are Showing You How To Work A Red Pout In Summer

Beauty Tips Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Celebs Are Showing You How To Work A Red Pout In Summer

Red is the classiest lip color you can ever opt for. This summer celebrities are obsessed with it and are flaunting in all the possible ways. We rounded up some of the boldest red pouts...

Street Style Guide to Summer Work Attire

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

Street Style Guide to Summer Work Attire

Summer is such a fun season for work attire! Whether you are a die-hard maximalist for a devoted minimalist, this is the time of the year where you can bring a fresh vibe to your...

Jennifer Lopez’s Riskiest, Sexiest Style Choices

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Jennifer Lopez’s Riskiest, Sexiest Style Choices

J Lo is the queen of revealing choices! The Latin beauty never misses the chance to show off her sizzling curves in body-accenting pieces. Slide through this article to see her sexiest red carpet moments....

The Sexiest Celebrity Slip Dresses of All Time

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

The Sexiest Celebrity Slip Dresses of All Time

The slip dress is a one-of-a-kind piece for many reasons. The resemblance with undergarments makes it sexy and comfortable at the same time. They are usually made of silky fabric with a breezy silhouette that...