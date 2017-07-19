Rihanna and Cara Delevingne Steal The Show at The Valerian Premiere

The mega popular singer Rihanna and the infamous model Cara Delevingne are starring in the new science fiction movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Until recently nobody knew much about their contribution to the movie. With the premiere that happened on July 17, we finally have more information. Rihanna plays a glampod named Bubble. The word Glampod means a shape-shifter alien. In the movie, Bubble is an artist who is forced to work in an underground sex club. As a burlesque dancer at the club, she meets Valerian who is played by Dane DeHaan. According to the director Luc Besson, the famous singer proved that she can act.

Even though Rihanna’s role in the movie is small ( Rihanna is in Valerian for only about 20 minutes), it seems that she’s made the most out of her limited time on screen. Cara Delevingne, on the other hand, portrays the heroic space agent Laureline. She works with Valerian who has romantic feelings for her. Laureline constantly rebuffs him because of his extensive history with women.

With such big style icons starring in the movie, the Valerian premiere turned into a major fashion moment. Rihanna stepped out in a pastel pink Giambattista Valli couture dress. The singer upgraded the millennial pink with her voluminous tulle gown. The mesmerizing gown featured off the shoulder neckline, voluminous sleeves, accented waist and asymmetric skirt. The skirt had a high-low hemline with a mile-long train. Rihanna finished off the look with her favorite style of sandals-the gladiator sandals. The pale pink sandals are designed by Manolo Blahnik with whom the singer had several collaborations in the past. As for the jewelry, Rihanna added a little bit of everything. She wore several sparkly rings, loop earrings, and bracelets.Some of the jewelry that Rihanna wore was part of the collection that she designed together with Chopard. To complete the fairytale-like look the singer opted for soft pale pink makeup. Lastly, she added an edgy vibe to the outfit with the high messy ponytail.

The model Cara Delevingne looked fierce in a silver metallic dress by the Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen. The dress was from the designer’s latest couture collection that was presented during Paris Couture Fashion Week 2017. The eccentric dress is made of huge pieces of metal that are shaped to fit a human’s body. Judging by the pictures the dress contained multiple sharp metal pieces pressed on Cara’s skin. But, if you take a close look you will notice the thin mesh that is between Cara’s body and the dress’s sharp edges. With a dress like this, it seems challenging to sit through an entire movie. Maybe Cara had to stand for almost 2.5 hours to watch the movie without being injured. Anyway, we have to admit that the model’s futuristic dress perfectly fitted the movie’s theme. Cara’s hair was another highlight of the premiere. The model styled her short hair in sleek old school silvery waves. Her makeup was soft and neutral and enhanced her beautiful features. The model turned actress went light on jewelry and wore simple metallic strappy sandals.

Many celebrities attended the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets movie. The young trendsetter and model Kendall Jenner redefined the off the shoulder neckline with her unconventional little black dress by Carmen March. Cara’s older sister Poppy Delevingne was also among the attendees wearing dazzling sequined black jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad and a cool Chanel bag. Others who showed face were Aymeline Valade, Sasha Luss, Dane DeHaan, Kris Wu, Kat Graham, Chris Tucker and Tara Reid.

Valerian and the City of Thousands Planets is expected to arrive in theaters on July 21. This means that we are only a few days away from seeing two of the greatest style icons of this generation together on screen.