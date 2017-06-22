Rihanna and Manolo Blahnik unveil their “So Stoned” Collection

Rihanna is one of the most accomplished stars in the world of celebrities. She is not only a singer but also a designer, philanthropist, and actress. The young singer is definitely one of the greatest fashion icons, that everyone wants to collaborate with. Her distinctive style and ability to make everything look good, placed her on the throne of the fashion industry.

After two very successful collections, Rihanna and the shoe master Manolo Blahnik are going strong with a third one. The shoe line is named “So Stoned” and includes four different shoe styles. If you are confused about the name, it will all become clear once you see the new collection. Rihanna announced the news on Instagram with pictures of her flaunting the new bejeweled sandals. She also refers to the line as her “hands down favorite” so far.

Rihanna actually debuted a pair of eye-catching gladiator sandals in her latest video for “Wild Thoughts”. Once the video was uploaded, everyone started going crazy over the pair of emerald shining sandals. What none of us knew is that those same sandals are going to be a part of her line with Blahnik. According to the fashion-forward gals, the sandals are now officially a must have for the summer. In the video with DJ Khaled you can see the famous singer wearing an off-the-shoulder turquoise Alberta Ferretti dress that perfectly complements the glamorous vibe of the sandals.

The limited-edition capsule collection features two pairs of mules, one of them high-heeled, the other one mid-heeled, a pair of knee-high gladiator heels and a pair of strappy high-heeled sandals. The four pairs carry the same glamorous style. They are all made of transparent PVC that gives a special effect. Once you put the sandals on, you can barely notice the straps. All of them have a Perspex heel that adds to the whole transparent look. The most noticeable element of all is the diversity of the Swarovski crystals used to accessorize the shoe line. Fans claim that only a queen like Rihanna can do such a powerful shoe line.

The pair that everyone is going crazy about is the one from the “Wild Thoughts” video. It carries the name “Poison Ivy” and it is expected to be sold at approximately $2,325. The gladiator heels are decorated with green and yellow Swarovski crystals. This style will definitely be sold out in minutes and will be the biggest hit in the collection. The strappy sandals are called “Purple Chalice”, and just like the name says, they are bejeweled with purple stones. The expected price for this pair is around $1.325. “Bajan Princess” is the high-heeled mule sandal that has two transparent straps. One of the straps is decorated with astonishing large blue stones and smaller yellow ones. They will retail at around $1.435. The last pair is the mid-heeled mule sandal. It is called “Spice” and it is bejeweled with red stones. The “Spice” will be the least expensive pair in the collection, sold at around $1.265. Most certainly not the cheapest purchase, but totally worth it.

This is an exclusive and a limited-edition collection which will be available only at certain Manolo Blahnik stores and online. The line is expected to be released on June 6, and you can purchase the sandals at manoloblahnik.com. Unfortunately, this will be the third and the last collaboration between the singer and Blahnik, at least for now.

The previous two collaborations between Rihanna and Manolo were a huge success. The first capsule made its debut back in 2016 and it was named “Denim Desserts”. The jeans and the tattoo-inspired line showed six different styles that were sold starting from 896$ to 3.995$. Even the fabulous J.Lo rocked a pair of high denim boots from the “Denim Desserts” line. The second one was a completely different one named “Savage”. It was released in December 2016, offering three types of boots, inspired by the 2000s. Celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Taraji P. Henson paraded in Rihanna’s designs.

The Barbadian singer already has a very successful collaboration with the German sportswear label Puma. Her Fenty Puma by Rihanna line broke all records, with the sneakers being sold out within minutes.