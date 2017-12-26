Celebrities Fashion

Rihanna is the Celebrity Style Influencer of 2017

It was a bold fashion year strongly influenced by celebrities. But one celebrity had more influence than anybody else. According to Lyst’s 2017 ‘Year in Fashion’ report, Rihanna was leading the fashion game in 2017. We can’t say that we are surprised because Rihanna had some of the fiercest style choices not only this year but in general.

Rihanna is the Celebrity Style Influencer of 2017 Met Gala 2017
Photo Credit: Billy Farrel/ BFA.com

From her 2017 Met Gala look to that ultra-bold voluminous tulle Molly Goddard gown and sneakers combo, Riri made our heart skip a beat multiple times this year.

Rihanna is the Celebrity Style Influencer of 2017 Rihanna in blue tulle Molly Goddard Gown
Photo By @badgalriri/Instagram

Wearing designers such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Dior, Giambattista Valli and more, is no wonder that Rihanna has the biggest influence on our style. But the main reason why she scored the top place is the way she wears all these pieces. Namely, Rihanna doesn’t care about fashion critics and rules – she wears whatever she wants and how she wants. On the top of that, she has her fashion brand Fenty by Puma where you can get a piece of Rihanna’s style.

Rihanna is the Celebrity Style Influencer of 2017 Rihanna in Giambattista Valli tulle gown
Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ REX/Shutterstock

Believe it or not, Rihanna managed to leave Kate Middleton behind with her style influence. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her sophisticated play-it-safe style, but it seems that people were willing to experiment more in 2017. Rihanna was the one who rose the revenues of the fashion brands the most. In fact, Kate Middleton took only the 5th place this year, being behind Meghan Markle. Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, the future royal was probably one of the most searched people on the internet. Her fashion choices drove huge sales back to the brands she wore. Almost all the pieces she wore immediately sold out.

Rihanna is the Celebrity Style Influencer of 2017 Kate Middleton Floral midi dress
Photo Credit: Splash News
Rihanna is the Celebrity Style Influencer of 2017 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Photo Credit: EPA

Selena Gomez was just a step behind Rihanna. She is the most followed individual on Instagram, but even that fact didn’t help Gomez beat Rihanna when it comes to fashion influence. According to Lyst, the most searched terms followed up with Rihanna’s name were Puma, Molly Goddard, Off-White, Gucci and Raen. The global fashion search platform got the results by analyzing inquiries from the past year including 100 million searches and 80 million shoppers from 120 countries. Lyst has statistics on the most searched brands, trends, products, and celebrity worn pieces.

Rihanna is the Celebrity Style Influencer of 2017 Selena Gomez black slip maxi dress
Photo Credit: Neil Mockford/ GC Images

Rihanna was in a tough competition, but nobody could steal her first place on the list when it comes to fashion influence. The star expanded into beauty with her Fenty Beauty cosmetic brand that immediately won everyone’s heart because of the diverse products and campaigns. After conquering the world of fashion, Rihanna is on a mission to rule the beauty industry too.

