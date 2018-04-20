Celebrities Fashion

Rihanna Teases Savage x Fenty Lingerie Brand

By Updated on

It seems that queen RiRi is expanding her kingdom. The very talented singer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur is starting a new business. There’s been plenty of rumors that Rihanna already registered a new company as a part of her Fenty brand, that will deliver lingerie. But the singer, as the innovator that she is, won’t simply reveal the news with a regular announcement. Instead, like numerous times before, she’ll keep us all waiting and wondering.

Rihanna Teases Savage x Fenty Lingerie Brand brown boots dress
Photo Credit: @badgalriri/Instagram

After two very cryptic posts on Instagram, everyone is convinced that Savage x Fenty is happening soon. The Bajan beauty first shared a picture three days ago of what appears to be two TV screens stacked on top of one another. On the top screen, there is shot of what seems like a women’s bust or bottom. RiRi titled the post “didn’t they tell u?”, which makes things even more mysterious. Those exact words are a part of the singer’s popular hit from 2016 “Needed Me”. The lyrics say “Didn’t they tell you that I was a savage?” which perfectly match the occasion. Millions of fans are going crazy over the news, and most of them are already convinced that Fenty will expand into underwear and lingerie.

Rihanna Teases Savage x Fenty Lingerie Brand TV screen
Photo Credit: @badgalriri/Instagram

Just yesterday, Bad Gal shared a video, simply titled as X, just as cryptic as the previous picture. It involves sensual images from RiRi, showing her voluptuous attributes in fierce underwear. In the meantime, fans noticed a new Instagram account under the name Savage x Fenty and it’s a certified one. The account features both the video and the picture, plus a story of the queen herself. The Insta story shows Rihanna wearing a chic blush pink bralette. Savage now also has a Twitter profile, so consider it an official thing.

X.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

According to rumors, the Savage label is a partnership between Rihanna and TechStyle Fashion Group. Some fans were instantly excited regarding the posts, thinking that the singer might be releasing a new album. But it turns out that this is the official start of her Savage lingerie company.

Rihanna Teases Savage x Fenty Lingerie Brand pink bralette
Photo Credit: @savagexfenty/Instagram

The singer has yet to confirm the news, but everything so far points out to a Fenty x Savage lingerie collection. Rihanna is currently one of the most powerful celebrities, with her influence being notable in music, beauty, fashion and more. RiRi is the sole reason why the beauty world is becoming much more diverse. With the launch of her Fenty label, the “Wild Thoughts” diva is changing the standards of the fashion and makeup industries.

Recent Posts

How Much The Royal Wedding Will Cost?

Celebrities Video

How Much The Royal Wedding Will Cost?

The estimated cost for Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's wedding will make your eyes pop! Watch the video to find out how much the royals will spend on their big day.

Sultry Celeb Mini Dresses to Steal RN

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

Sultry Celeb Mini Dresses to Steal RN

Celebrities love flaunting mini dresses. They enjoy showing off their toned legs and often choose daring designs that reveal a lot of skin. Check out the hot mini dress selection below and choose which one...

Rihanna Teases Savage x Fenty Lingerie Brand

Celebrities Fashion

Rihanna Teases Savage x Fenty Lingerie Brand

It seems that queen RiRi is expanding her kingdom. The very talented singer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur is starting a new business. There’s been plenty of rumors that Rihanna already registered a new company as a part of...

Meghan Markle Wore The Most Iconic LBD

Celebrities Fashion Video

Meghan Markle Wore The Most Iconic LBD

Meghan Markle's gorgeous LBD is the versatile piece that both work women and celebs love! See the iconic dress in this video.

The Kardashians To Close All DASH Stores for Good

Celebrities Fashion

The Kardashians To Close All DASH Stores for Good

Kardashians' die-hard fans might be deeply affected by the latest surprising decision of the famous family. The boutique DASH that the Kardashian sisters opened before they were even famous it's officially closing its doors for...