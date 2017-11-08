Rihanna x Stance Holiday Collection

Rihanna is the busiest lady in the industry. When she is not releasing new music, or premiering movies, the superstar is launching beauty collections. In her super-packed schedule, the singer found the time to release a holiday collection with Stance. If there is a single person that can make socks look chic, that is Rihanna.

Today the singer released her ninth sock collection for Stance. It is impressive how such a capsule can draw so much attention. All of the designs carry a holiday-inspired theme. Bad Gal will have you ready for the upcoming festive activities with her new sock line.

The holiday Rihanna x Stance edition is titled “Thottie or Nice”. It features three over the knee styles and six shorter socks. The collection will make you think that you can upgrade your style with just socks. RiRi has fans from all over the world going crazy over her Stance designs.

“It’s been an amazing experience working with Rihanna. She knows what she wants and has such a clear vision for the Fenty aesthetic. When it came to socks becoming a statement accessory, she has always been ahead of the curve and we couldn’t imagine a more iconic muse to collaborate with.”- Candy Harris from Stance told Refinery29.

The over the knee socks are available in three colors: black, cream and red. The shorter styles are simple and fabulous. On one of the socks, you can see Riri’s signature Fenty sketch. The others are in navy, burgundy or cream color and feature the word “Fenty”. The logo of the collection “Thottie or Nice” is placed on the mid-calf designs.

Rihanna and Stance have been going strong since 2015. The Bajan beauty is an attributing creative director to the brand. Thanks to the collaboration with her, Stance became more popular. Bad Gal Riri is a real fashion maven and always dresses to make a strong statement. Don’t be surprised if one of these days, she appears wearing a pair from her Stance holiday line. During the summer, she released a collection that celebrated her most iconic red carpet looks so far. The “Iconic Looks” line sold out instantly. So the same thing is expected to happen with the holiday capsule.

The capsule is already available online at stance.com. If you are desperate to get a pair, you’d better hurry up. The price range is thankfully still within the affordable limit. Riri’s designs retail from $14 to $24.

Photo Credit: Stance