Rihanna x Stance Valentine’s Day Collection

Bad Gal RiRi is taking sock design to a whole new level. As a part of her latest Stance collaboration, the singer introduced three new styles. Rihanna wants you to celebrate Valentine’s Day while wearing the fanciest socks around. Each time she launches a line with the brand, things get better and better. Last time she delivered a holiday-inspired collection, and now she is treating us for the most romantic day of the year.

Rihanna revealed the first official look of the collection on her Instagram profile. Already available on Stance’s website, the three new drops are both sexy and chic at the same time. The singer has been Stance’s contributing creative director since 2015. She is so iconic that managed to put her fiercest fashion choices so far on the socks from the “Iconic Looks” collection in 2017.

“Happy Valentine’s ladies. My newest collab with @stancemuse drops tonight! Get the #ColdHearted collection ‪at Midnight PST on ‪stance.com/rihanna #rihannaxstance.”

Her ninth collaboration with Stance, “Cold Hearted” features three pairs available in colors that we all love. In her latest release, RiRi included dark gray, burgundy and cream styles. The knitted calf-length socks are accessorized with striking embellishment in matching colors. So whatever outfit you choose to flaunt for a date or cocktail night, there will be the right pair of socks to match it.

Embellished clothing, shoes and accessories are going to be huge in 2018 according to many luxury brands. Gucci already launched their collection of embellished logo socks, and everyone is going crazy over them. Knowing the power of RiRi in the fashion world, this Valentine’s Day collaboration with Stance might be the next big thing.

As expected, the Valentine’s Day collection is a bit pricey. Each pair costs $125. In other words, you might want them all, but is going to cost you a fortune. “Cold Hearted” is now available at stance.com. Don’t think twice before purchasing a pair, or telling bae that these socks will be the ideal Valentine’s Day present for you.

Statement socks are becoming the beloved piece in all the fashionable street-style outfits. Delivered by the most famous influencers at the moment, these chic styles are the accessory you need to make your look much more on trend. The brave fashion bloggers are paring them with platform sandals, stilettos, and even mules. Next time you are missing that special something in your outfit, make sure to include a pair of fun socks.

Photo Credit: Rihanna x Stance