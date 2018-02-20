Rihanna’s Best Fashion Looks to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

You may find it hard to believe, but Rihanna turns 30 today. It seems like it was yesterday when the young singer from Barbados debuted “Pon the Replay” and overtook every single music chart in the world. Thirteen years later, she is one of the most successful singers in the world, a fashion diva, designer, and beauty mogul. She’s experimented with every single piece of clothing, color, designer, makeup look, and hairstyle you can think of. And all that makes Rihanna the diva that she is today. With her fearless transformations, she continues to inspire everyone around her to look their best. Riri is the one who always stands out no matter the event. Flip through the pictures below to check out some of her statement fashion looks.

There is no other person who can merge glam and casual in the same outfit like Rihanna.