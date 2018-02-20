Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Rihanna’s Best Fashion Looks to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

By Updated on

You may find it hard to believe, but Rihanna turns 30 today. It seems like it was yesterday when the young singer from Barbados debuted “Pon the Replay” and overtook every single music chart in the world. Thirteen years later, she is one of the most successful singers in the world, a fashion diva, designer, and beauty mogul. She’s experimented with every single piece of clothing, color, designer, makeup look, and hairstyle you can think of. And all that makes Rihanna the diva that she is today. With her fearless transformations, she continues to inspire everyone around her to look their best. Riri is the one who always stands out no matter the event. Flip through the pictures below to check out some of her statement fashion looks.

Rihanna’s Best Fashion Looks to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday blue tulle dress
Photo Credit: @badgalriri/Instagram

There is no other person who can merge glam and casual in the same outfit like Rihanna.

Prev Page1 of 16

Recent Posts

Halpern Fall 2018 Collection at LFW

Fashion Video

Halpern Fall 2018 Collection at LFW

Halpern is only a couple of years old but already making everyone talk about it. Ever since the beginning, Michael Halpern's idea is to introduce the practice of wearing sequins during the day. With Fall...

Standout Street Style Moments From Fall 2018 LFW

Fashion Trends Video

Standout Street Style Moments From Fall 2018 LFW

The streets of London are always a fun place to be during LFW. Although Londoners seem to take fashion a bit more seriously than New Yorkers, the British capital still has a lot to offer...

Urban Decay Drops Dual Ended Colorful Mascara Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Urban Decay Drops Dual Ended Colorful Mascara Collection

Leave it to Urban Decay Cosmetics, to make mascaras the most exciting product in your makeup bag. The brand took the mascara game to a whole new level with their latest drop. To celebrate National...

Rihanna’s Best Fashion Looks to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Rihanna’s Best Fashion Looks to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

You may find it hard to believe, but Rihanna turns 30 today. It seems like it was yesterday when the young singer from Barbados debuted “Pon the Replay” and overtook every single music chart in...

ERDEM Fall 2018 Collection at LFW

Fashion Video

ERDEM Fall 2018 Collection at LFW

Erdem Moralioglu found his latest muse in the family archives of the Duke of Devonshire. The designer was captivated by the life story of the American vaudeville child star Adele Astaire who was married to...