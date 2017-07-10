Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Goes Back to New York Fashion Week

After showing the collections in Paris for the last two seasons, Rihanna has taken Fenty Puma back to New York.

"After two successful seasons showing during Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna has decided to return to New York and show her Fenty Puma by Rihanna Spring 2018 collection during NYFW, making this the first time she will present during September NYFW," the sportswear brand said in a statement.

The Spring 2018 collection will be the first spring collection that the singer will show in New York. Further details of the date and the location have yet to be revealed. If the show follows the brand’s practice from the past then we should expect Rihanna to show her collection at the end of the New York Fashion Week.

The New York Fashion Week has lost many big names lately such as Proenza, Adieu, Thom Browne, and Rodarte. With Rihanna’s decision to present the collection during New York Fashion Week, they can finally add one of the big names back on the list. So far the singer has shown only one collection in New York. It was the Fall 2016 collection which was her first ever for Puma.

Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Shows have never disappointed. The singer gathers the most popular models in the business and her shows are packed with celebrities. Additionally, Fenty Puma shows are held in luxury venues and are a true spectacle. After the first New York show the singer took Fenty Puma to Paris at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France for the Fall 2017 Collection. Moreover, the Spring 2017 Marie Antoinette-inspired collection took place at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild.

Rihanna has been a creative director of Puma for the last three years. Their collaboration started in December 2014 while the contract ends this year. It’s still uncertain whether they will continue to work together or not. Considering the strong relationship between the sportswear brand and the mega-popular singer it’s not going to be a surprise if they decide to work together on more Fenty Puma Collections.

“Puma trusted me in a major way that a lot of companies wouldn’t,” said Rihanna after her first show in New York.

All we can do for now is just sit tight and wait for more details. Lastly, the highly anticipated Fenty Puma show is most certainly going to be the highlight of the New York Fashion Week.