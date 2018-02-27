Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Spring 2018 Campaign Is Here

Rihanna’s Spring 2018 collection for Puma was the best thing that happened to the previous New York Fashion Week. The superstar threw a massive spectacle that had everyone talking about for days. Aside from setting the show among humongous pink sand dunes, the singer hired professional motocross drivers to ride around the catwalk. Ever since September, we’ve been waiting to see what she will come up with for Fenty’s new campaign. And just like many times before, RiRi didn’t disappoint.



Rihanna joins Slick Woods, Selena Forrest and Yasmin Wijnaldum in the Fenty x Puma Spring 2018 campaign. The singer sure knows how to advertise everything she creates. By choosing to star in her own clothing line ads, she once again proves that a queen can do whatever she wants. Just like the runway show, the photo shoot features a moto-inspired theme. The four beauties flaunt Puma’s unique ensembles surrounded by motorcyclists and high-speed bikes.

The singer was inspired by races and high-intensity speed while creating the line. You’ll see plenty of dynamic leather pieces, including cropped jackets, chic pants decorated with zips, and leggings. The sporty lineup shows outfits that real moto racers wear, but upgraded with vibrant colors and feminine silhouettes. Zipped bodysuits in dramatic orange and blue are already the It pieces every fashion-forward girl wants to own.

Ever since RiRi joined the Puma family, she brought a wave of fresh air in their sportswear ensembles. The latest drop is a proof that taking risks and including bold, neon colors is, in fact, a great idea. If you want to take your activewear game to a new level, all you need is to get your hands on the Fenty x Puma Spring 2018 collection. The singer is one of the rare ones, who loves supporting diversity and inclusivity in all she does. Sleek, Selena and Yasmin are just another example of that.

Both Rihanna and Puma fans are more than excited to start shopping the collection. With the Spring 2018 designs, Bad Gal has outdone herself. Her presentation turned out to be among the best ones during NYFW. It was highly praised by celebrities, models and fashion influencers. The star might have started her career as a singer, but she is conquering the world of fashion and beauty every day more and more.

If you’ve been wondering when exactly the line will drop, it’s going to be sooner than you think. According to several sources, the full collection will be released on March 15 at puma.com.

Photo Credit: Fenty x Puma