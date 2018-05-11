Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line Is Here

Ever since Rihanna announced the launch of her lingerie brand, the world went crazy for more information. The singer was teasing the Savage x Fenty sultry bras, corsets, and bodysuits weeks before the launch. Now the time has come to meet Rihanna’s new business venture. She worked on the line for quite a while, with her main goal being to empower women. Bras, fierce rompers, sexy sleepwear, handcuffs, bustier corsets are just a part of Bad Gal’s creations.



“Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves. I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty.”- the singer told Vogue.

For starters, Savage x Fenty made a very strong debut with an impressive range of 90 items. The first drop features sleepwear, lingerie, and accessories. She divided the collection into four capsules. “On the Reg” includes all of the essentials you need for everyday life. This is the nude-hued part of the line, which involves exactly 80 different shades of nude. Once you’ve shopped for essentials, you might need something on the sexier side. That is when you’ll want to check out the “Black Widow” capsule, featuring plenty of lace and skin-showing lingerie. “Cute U” is on the girly side and offers cute, but daring pieces. And last, but not least, “Damn”, the capsule with an edgy vibe.

As you would expect, RiRi made the Savage range as inclusive as possible. The Bajan beauty hinted several times that her lingerie line will be made for women of all sizes and body types. This made fans even more eager to get their hands on the new releases. The brand offers 36 sizes that start at XS up to 3XL for underwear and loungewear and 32A to 44DD for bras. There is one more thing to get you hyped about shopping at Savage. Bad Gal’s lingerie is on the affordable side, with prices that start at $14.50 up to $29 for underwear and $29 to $59 for bras. Corsets, jumpsuits, and robes will cost from $69 to $99.

The 90-item line dropped this morning on savagex.com. Some of the styles are already sold-out, but the offering is so diverse that you’ll most certainly find something that meets your eye. If you want to transform into the sultry queen that Rihanna is, this is possibly the best way to go. The site ships to 210 international countries, which is an impressive number.

Photo Credit: Fenty x Savage