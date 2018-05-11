Celebrities Fashion Lingerie and Swimwear

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line Is Here

By Updated on

Ever since Rihanna announced the launch of her lingerie brand, the world went crazy for more information. The singer was teasing the Savage x Fenty sultry bras, corsets, and bodysuits weeks before the launch. Now the time has come to meet Rihanna’s new business venture. She worked on the line for quite a while, with her main goal being to empower women. Bras, fierce rompers, sexy sleepwear, handcuffs, bustier corsets are just a part of Bad Gal’s creations.

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here black bra shorts

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here white lace one piece

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here nude bra panties

“Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves. I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty.”- the singer told Vogue.

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here black corset

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here yellow robe

For starters, Savage x Fenty made a very strong debut with an impressive range of 90 items. The first drop features sleepwear, lingerie,  and accessories. She divided the collection into four capsules. “On the Reg” includes all of the essentials you need for everyday life. This is the nude-hued part of the line, which involves exactly 80 different shades of nude. Once you’ve shopped for essentials, you might need something on the sexier side. That is when you’ll want to check out the “Black Widow” capsule, featuring plenty of lace and skin-showing lingerie. “Cute U” is on the girly side and offers cute, but daring pieces. And last, but not least, “Damn”, the capsule with an edgy vibe.

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here black lace one piece

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here mint green one piece

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here blue bra panties

As you would expect, RiRi made the Savage range as inclusive as possible. The Bajan beauty hinted several times that her lingerie line will be made for women of all sizes and body types. This made fans even more eager to get their hands on the new releases. The brand offers 36 sizes that start at XS up to 3XL for underwear and loungewear and 32A to 44DD for bras. There is one more thing to get you hyped about shopping at Savage. Bad Gal’s lingerie is on the affordable side, with prices that start at $14.50 up to $29 for underwear and $29 to $59 for bras. Corsets, jumpsuits, and robes will cost from $69 to $99.

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here white corset

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here red and white corset

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here black lace one piece

The 90-item line dropped this morning on savagex.com. Some of the styles are already sold-out, but the offering is so diverse that you’ll most certainly find something that meets your eye. If you want to transform into the sultry queen that Rihanna is, this is possibly the best way to go. The site ships to 210 international countries, which is an impressive number.

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here blue bra shorts

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here yellow sleepwear

Rihanna’s Fenty x Savage Is Finally Here red and white corset

Photo Credit: Fenty x Savage

Recent Posts

Two Actresses Hit The Red Carpet in Nearly Identical Sheer Dresses in Cannes

Celebrities Fashion Video

Two Actresses Hit The Red Carpet in Nearly Identical Sheer Dresses in Cannes

The sheer dress is still trending on the red carpet. In fact, two actresses at The Cannes Film Festival accidentally wore very similar see-through numbers on the same event.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line Is Here

Celebrities Fashion Lingerie and Swimwear

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line Is Here

Ever since Rihanna announced the launch of her lingerie brand, the world went crazy for more information. The singer was teasing the Savage x Fenty sultry bras, corsets, and bodysuits weeks before the launch. Now...

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing in Cannes

Celebrities Video

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing in Cannes

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were photographed kissing in Cannes! Are they back together? Find out in this video!

﻿Off-White Releases Capsule for Browns

Fashion Video

﻿Off-White Releases Capsule for Browns

Virgil Abloh designed a capsule for the British retailer Browns. Take a look at the pieces in this video.

Viva Cannes Episode 2: There’s More to Cannes Than the Carpet

Celebrities Fashion Video

Viva Cannes Episode 2: There’s More to Cannes Than the Carpet

In episode 2 of Viva Cannes, follow host Rebecca Grant as she takes you through the luxurious and charming history of Cannes, France. Visit the Musee de la Castre, stop and stare at the breathtaking...