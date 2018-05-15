Celebrities Fashion Video

Rihanna’s Lingerie Line to Offer More Sizes After Fans Complained

By Updated on

Rihanna’s SavageXFenty lingerie line came under fire after fans complained that they can’t find their size. The singer handled the situation in the best possible way… Watch the video for all the details.

