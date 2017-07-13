Rihanna’s Stylist Avigail Collins and Fantasy Brand Liudmila Collaborated on a Shoe Collection

The popular stylist Avigail Collins and the emerging shoe brand Liudmila announced their upcoming collection. Najeeba Hayat is the face behind the fantasy shoe house and is a rising star in the fashion business. Avigail and Najeeba created a line that draws inspiration from the 90s. They looked at huge stars such as Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige and their biggest fashion moments. The end result is a very diverse collection that offers a little bit of everything. The two designers wanted to keep the recognizable shapes and styles of Liudmila’s shoes but upgraded them with super fun details and colors.

“We wanted that bling factor in the collection, so we kept the core shapes that represent my brand, simplified them and then applied these exaggerated materials like a giant tiger print or gingham,” says Najeeba.

One of the upgraded styles are the popular Bibi pumps that feature an interesting curved heel. This cool heel has a Victorian vibe and it comes in a wonderful lilac color. In addition to the pumps, there is a bejeweled ankle bracelet. Another style that features the Victorian-inspired heel is the colorful gingham mule shoe. The pink and white mule is decorated with a bow and a crystal ankle bracelet.

“Part of the fantasy is the way that I create the shoes, not just that they are very artisanal but the simplicity in the way they are made.”- Hayat explains.

Another best seller that was re-introduced with some changes is the pair of black lace-up boots. The high heeled shiny boots feature a lot of lacing strategically placed all over them. The heel is medium height, which makes the boots comfortable for everyday wearing. The flat boots are also black and carry a very punk-rock vibe.

The last design is a soft pink pointed mule, that is decorated with a bejeweled brooch. The cost of the shoes will vary between $694 and $1,297. The collection will be sold starting from July 13 at several retail stores. You will be able to find them at Penelope Brescia, Browns and Level Shoe District Dubai. For those who prefer to shop online, Aere is the right online store to visit.

With this line, Najeeba and her brand Liudmila are making an effort to expand internationally and their main target is the US market. Her future plans include taking her business to Asia, where her designs are already very popular. Hayat would also like to introduce a line of accessories and headwear in the near future.

“The U.S. is a primary target for me as it is for all fashion accessories designers. In the past, I didn’t really take pricing into account or whether a shoe was practical. If I did something, I did it just because I really loved it even if there was pretty much no way it was going to sell. Now I’ve changed tack and I’m much more aware of such factors. I’ve taken into account that people might be a little bit more subdued, so I’m finding nuances of my style, which people can bring into their everyday wardrobes.”- the designer says.

The 25-year-old Najeeba introduced her brand back in 2013, and since then she’s been making dreams come true with her whimsical designs. She is very passionate about literature, and the inspiration for the name of the label comes from a book by Fyodor Sologub. His popular novel “The Pretty Demon” features a character named Liudmila. Hayat designs shoes for women who aren’t afraid to channel their inner princess and want to look like they just came out of a fairytale. She is a real creator of fantasies who finds inspiration in Disney characters such as Cinderella, Rapunzel, and the Sleeping Beauty.

The aspiring fashion stylist Avigail Collins is the person behind Rihanna’s iconic style. Avigail is a London-based designer and stylist that has successfully collaborated with the biggest names in the industry including Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Lorde, Tinie Tempah and more.

The collaboration between these two designers is unique in many ways. The designs are something new on the market that is expected to win the hearts of many US-based fashion influencers.