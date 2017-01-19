River Island Focuses on Ruffles and Ripped Denim In Spring 2017 Collection

River Island wants us to start thinking about springtime already, and it is doing it by focusing on jocose ruffles and fresh ripped denim for the brand new River Island spring 2017 collection, which is available for purchase on RiverIsland.com.

Always stylish and affordable, high street fashion brand River Island is rapidly growing and reaching a bigger audience, expanding its inspirations and always treating us to something practical to wear, yet trendy.

Picking up something fancy and suitable for any taste will be particularly easy with this collection, as we all know loads of ruffles, denim aplenty and flirty colors will be at the core of the upcoming warmer season.

River Island’s spring 2017 collection takes everything we may visualize in our minds whenever we think about springtime, and translated it to a dream array of looks that feature everything from casual separates to mix and match with one another, to fancier dresses for a night out with friends.

Three are the collection’s main motifs, which also appear to be some of next spring’s hottest trends: total white outfits, dramatic ruffles and flared cuts, and heavily embellished ensembles.

As for the former, the River Island spring 2017 collection focused on both casual ripped jeans and tees, as well as on elegant skirts and jackets, to be paired either with equally soft colored ensembles (the collection is strong with pinks, too), or with bolder ones, if you don’t like going for a total white look. The same versatile concept is at the core of the ruffled staples, the motifs of which vary in sizes, cuts, and dimensions.

With not all the ruffled appliqués being overly dramatic, the collection makes it possible for anyone to find their favorite ruffled item, ready to be worn at any occasion. As for the cuts, the River Island spring 2017 collection embellished both the standard, rounded necklines and the asymmetric ones with flirty ruffled patterns, letting us add a refreshing touch to our wardrobes and springtime looks.

Flared cuts on the sleeves and peplum figures on the t-shirts appear to be essential items for the collection, too, not to mention the fact that they really spice up any otherwise “plain” staple.

As for the embellished ensembles, River Island decided to navigate Nineties-inspired territories by applying cascades of pearl adornments to everything from jackets to accessories, infusing most of the garments with their most Instagram-ready touch.

Chokers, belts meant to be cinched at the waists, colored handbags and chunky sandals complete the collection with a sensually naïve touch, ultimately giving us something to play with when it comes to transitioning an outfit from daytime to nighttime.

Photos courtesy of River Island