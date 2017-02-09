River Island Launches a Studio Fashion Line for Spring 2017

British label River Island often plays with fashion, with its RI Studio line being one of its most successful experiments (although surely memorable was its fashion range for dogs launched in October last year). While River Island’s main line is all about cutting-edge, fresher looks, the River Island Studio line will be all about minimalist, soigné figures and patterns, with fully-loaded Scandi-chic vibes already visible in its newly launched River Island Studio spring/summer 2017 collection (available on RiverIsland.com).

Those who love clean cuts, softly textured materials, minimalist embroideries and couture-esque oversized lines, will instantly fall in love with this collection, as each staple exudes a Nordic kind of refinement one cannot help but covet. And covetable is, among other things, the River Island Studio spring/summer 2017 collection’s color palette too, with warm, entrancing shades such as light blue, earth-toned browns and beiges dominating the scene. Black and navy blue hues are to be found as well, often paired with plain white shirts and blouses that inevitably enhance the overall Scandi-chic allure.

As for the garments River Island Studio decided to focus on, for this upcoming spring/summer 2017 season, the British label opted for revisited must-haves, such as the omnipresent ruffled and flared details on both the hems and the sleeves (we particularly adore ruffles!), oversized, roomy shirts, Seventies-inspired jumpsuits and, of course, denim too, with the latter specifically meant to be paired with almost any of the collection’s items.

Although being minimalist-chic, the collection is filled with separates that, depending on how we decide to style them, could easily transition any look from day to night. The best part regarding this collection lies, in fact, in its extreme versatility, which is one of River Island’s biggest strengths, too.

In this specific case, the collection’s versatility was not only transposed to the outfits as a whole, but to single staples as well. Let’s take, for instance, the jackets. Extremely minimal in the lines, they also present fresher detailing, such as embroidered patterns and cloth belts, meaning that they could be used either as evening staples, or as one-of-a-kind items when we feel like mixing high and low styles all together.

Last but not least, as usual, River Island managed to treat us to a dream array of accessory pieces, too. Boho-chic hats, athleisure-inspired sneakers and more modern metallic sandals will play a huge role in complementing any outfit, giving also the impression that one did not put that much effort for looking that cool. River Island’s jewelry line is equally minimalistic and elegant, with statement pieces such as hoop earrings and delicate necklaces being some of the collection’s absolute musts.

Photos courtesy of River Island