Roberto Cavalli Brings In Couture Dresses for Fall/Winter 2017-2018

The Roberto Cavalli fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed strong at Milan Fashion Week. While no one expected anything lackluster coming from the Italian fashion house, some speculate a bit of a bump or even some fragmentation in the collection on a minor scale after the unexpected exit of Peter Dundas, who was the former creative director.

Peter Dundas is known for swift moves, when he publicly accepted the position with Roberto Cavalli it was a matter of weeks after he left Emilio Pucci. He joined Roberto Cavalli in 2015 and left in October of 2016 after three seasons.

Fortunately, the Roberto Cavalli brand has maintained their standard for excellence, their attention to detail and the commitment to overall beauty in design and quality and all of these are apparent in the Roberto Cavalli fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. This is all credited to the standards of the brand being upheld by the design team that filled the void created by Dundas’ exit.

Looking at the actual presentation for fall 2017, the complexity of each piece is dynamic and the collection as a whole has a full and complete appearance. The presentation of the collection took place at the distinguished Palazzo Crespi Corso Venezia in Milano, and the historic location added a distinguishable amount of its own charm to every image. The entirety of the collection showed off a thoughtful and layered opulence that echoed through the Palazzo Crespi beautifully well.

The design team created ready-to-wear options that definitely had an element of couture to them, just enough to stand out and not so much to be considered unreasonable to wear. The crispness of the pleat in the cuffed wide-leg pants that were perfectly measured to rest against the floor was awe-inspiring. The coats were beautiful, voluminous and dream-worthy, and the bustier-inspired tops were sculpted incredibly well.

The more romantically layered, ruffled, sequined and feathered gowns and dresses were amazing articulated pieces that in many cases contained all four elements, and over sheet for added sultry appeal were incredible. The mini dresses allowed for the shoes to be shown as well and the gold stiletto with looping chains may be my favorite shoe so far from any collection that showed in February. The inclusion of florals and animal prints and patterns was in place in the subtlest of ways possible.

The overall richness of the combination worked, keeping in line with the brand, the interest of the consumer and certainly helped to set the bar. The Roberto Cavalli fall 2017 collection was iconic, dashing all fears and concerns for the brand. It was vivacious, interesting and everything we could want from Roberto Cavalli for fall.

Photos courtesy of Vogue