Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Paul Surridge was appointed as the creative director of Roberto Cavalli in May, and he is already re-writing history. With the many changes happening in the fashion industry, the Italian brand also needed one. Paul was brought in to implement his innovative spirit and ease the overly-glamorous aesthetic of Cavalli. That doesn’t mean that we won’t be seeing over-the-top creations anymore. The designer will keep the edgy vibes but will give them a personal twist.

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection animal print skirt sweater

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection patterned mini dress

“Of course, I celebrate elegance, but I’m working on providing a modern uniform for working women, be they politicians, celebrities, professionals, diplomats, whatever, trying to serve many women, many moments throughout their days. I’ve given a great deal of thought to what is sexy now, what sensuality really means. Sensuality is inherent to womenswear; yet today, it has to be laced with comfort. Glamour and sensuality are core values for Cavalli; definitely, it’s something that I’d like to develop and celebrate much more going forward.”- he explained.

Surridge’s goal was to create a diverse collection for women with different needs. He wants to pay more attention to ladies of different age, size, body type, profession and more. The Pre-Fall 2018 collection marked an excellent start for a change. The Italian fashion brand offered much more than glamorous, elegant gowns. Cavalli also involved a lot of denim, sportswear, and everyday wear in their collections in the past. Since athleisure and laid-back looks are trending, everyone is shifting towards that direction.

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection long skirt sweater

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection floral coat dress

In the most recent one, you shouldn’t expect to see simplistic sporty looks. There is still a hint of that recognizable Roberto Cavalli glam but done in a different extent.  Paul made the designs more accessible to a wider audience. The daywear takes a more sophisticated turn for Pre-Fall 2018. Starting with statement trench coats, to classy plaid gray suits, the busy working woman has a lot of options.

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection trench coat

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection gray suit

Surridge was inspired by floral gardens and fresh vibes from the Mediterranean. That is why you will see many floral designs in the collection. He transferred the luscious blooms on asymmetric dresses that are elegant but also everyday-friendly.

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Paul successfully presented a sophisticated collection that has a more realistic perspective of fashion and design. Cavalli’s favorite animal prints are still there but done in a more subtle, intricate and modern way. The Italian fashion house is on a good path to get back on its feet after several turbulent years.

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection patterned maxi dress

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection pleated dress

Photo Credit: Roberto Cavalli

