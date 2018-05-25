Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

Paul Surridge of Roberto Cavalli unveiled another bohemian collection. For Resort 2019, the designer relied on a travel theme with elements of heavy glamour. Ever since his appointment at Cavalli, Surridge is devoted to preserving the original aesthetic of the brand. In every one of his collections, you’ll find homepages and nostalgia.

The animal patterns again take a central place in the lineup, in the form of coats, jackets, dresses and more. What’s truly impressive is Surridge’s idea of mixing this bold patterns together. Animal prints are for sure risky to put together, but in Paul’s collections, you’ll see print-on-print looks that still give a sense of ease. It’s natural for Cavalli to exaggerate in details, graphics, and prints – after all the brand has always been about freedom and exploration.



“I gave myself the challenge of finding a subtler way of modernizing the idea, thinking about what bohemia really means today. For me, it’s just an attitude; it’s the freedom of expressing yourself, really. And at Cavalli, it’s a feeling always mixed with glamour, which again, for me, means the strength and confidence of standing for who you are,” Paul Surridge explained the idea behind the Resort 2019 Collection.

Paul Surridge expanded the daywear offerings. Since Roberto Cavalli is a brand linked to luxury lifestyle, even the everyday pieces feature a dose of heavy glamour. Think of bold prints, rich textures, and patchwork. One of the most common prints is the snakeskin one seen on dresses, jackets, pants and more. The Resort 2019 collection is for confident women who want to travel in style. This time the designer really thought of comfort. There are easy-to-wear yet statement frocks in fun prints and more pieces with baggy silhouettes. On the other hand, the brand’s craftsmanship is seen in well-tailored trench coats, jackets, and blazers. Even some of the playful dresses with asymmetric hemlines featured a more disciplined silhouette. “I like discipline. I think discipline is quite sexy,” Surridge admitted.

There aren’t classic eveningwear pieces, but the bohemian maxi dresses will for sure be a good alternative for gowns. The entire focus of the Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 collection is placed on freedom and fun. You’ll find quite comfortable day-to-night frocks, not strictly on the formal side.

With the Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection Paul Surridge made another promising step to refresh the brand’s image. The designer managed to find a balance between the brand’s vivacious aesthetic and his rational style.

Photo Credit: Roberto Cavalli