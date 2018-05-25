Fashion

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

By Updated on

Paul Surridge of Roberto Cavalli unveiled another bohemian collection. For Resort 2019, the designer relied on a travel theme with elements of heavy glamour. Ever since his appointment at Cavalli, Surridge is devoted to preserving the original aesthetic of the brand. In every one of his collections, you’ll find homepages and nostalgia.

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

The animal patterns again take a central place in the lineup, in the form of coats, jackets, dresses and more. What’s truly impressive is Surridge’s idea of mixing this bold patterns together. Animal prints are for sure risky to put together, but in Paul’s collections, you’ll see print-on-print looks that still give a sense of ease. It’s natural for Cavalli to exaggerate in details, graphics, and prints – after all the brand has always been about freedom and exploration.

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

“I gave myself the challenge of finding a subtler way of modernizing the idea, thinking about what bohemia really means today. For me, it’s just an attitude; it’s the freedom of expressing yourself, really. And at Cavalli, it’s a feeling always mixed with glamour, which again, for me, means the strength and confidence of standing for who you are,” Paul Surridge explained the idea behind the Resort 2019 Collection.

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

Paul Surridge expanded the daywear offerings. Since Roberto Cavalli is a brand linked to luxury lifestyle, even the everyday pieces feature a dose of heavy glamour. Think of bold prints, rich textures, and patchwork. One of the most common prints is the snakeskin one seen on dresses, jackets, pants and more. The Resort 2019 collection is for confident women who want to travel in style. This time the designer really thought of comfort. There are easy-to-wear yet statement frocks in fun prints and more pieces with baggy silhouettes. On the other hand, the brand’s craftsmanship is seen in well-tailored trench coats, jackets, and blazers. Even some of the playful dresses with asymmetric hemlines featured a more disciplined silhouette. “I like discipline. I think discipline is quite sexy,” Surridge admitted.

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

There aren’t classic eveningwear pieces, but the bohemian maxi dresses will for sure be a good alternative for gowns. The entire focus of the Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 collection is placed on freedom and fun. You’ll find quite comfortable day-to-night frocks, not strictly on the formal side.

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

With the Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection Paul Surridge made another promising step to refresh the brand’s image. The designer managed to find a balance between the brand’s vivacious aesthetic and his rational style.

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

Photo Credit: Roberto Cavalli

Recent Posts

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

Fashion

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2019 Collection

Paul Surridge of Roberto Cavalli unveiled another bohemian collection. For Resort 2019, the designer relied on a travel theme with elements of heavy glamour. Ever since his appointment at Cavalli, Surridge is devoted to preserving...

Dua Lipa to Design Collections for /Nyden

Celebrities Fashion

Dua Lipa to Design Collections for /Nyden

The clothing brand /Nyden has been on the market since the beginning of 2018 and is already making a strong case for celebrity collaborations. The concept of luxury, but affordable designs proved to be a...

Anne Hathaway Demos How to Wear Bright Colors From Head to Toes

Celebrities Fashion Video

Anne Hathaway Demos How to Wear Bright Colors From Head to Toes

Anne Hathaway pulled off risky colors from head to toe like a pro! Feast your eyes on her vibrant look in this video.

These Affordable Earrings Are The Biggest Summer Trend Among Celebs

Accessories Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

These Affordable Earrings Are The Biggest Summer Trend Among Celebs

Celebrities are obsessed with jelly hoops right now! Check out how they wear the summer's hottest earrings in this video.

Viva Cannes Episode 7: Off to the Beaches

Lifestyle Video

Viva Cannes Episode 7: Off to the Beaches

On this episode of Viva Cannes, follow Rebecca Grant to two amazingly beautiful locations. Saint Tropez is a favorite of ours being the current home of Brigitte Bardot and La Tarte Tropezienne. Then visit a...