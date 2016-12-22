Stella Maxwell Heads to a Desert for the Roberto Cavalli Spring 2017 Ad Campaign

Roberto Cavalli just gave us some free-spirited, warm vibes thanks to the latest Roberto Cavalli spring 2017 ad campaign, the desert princess of which is model of the moment Stella Maxwell.

Like Versace, whose spring 2017 ad campaign was equally wild, Roberto Cavalli’s also embraces one of fashion’s most carefree sides, with Stella Maxwell and Jordan Barrett eluding their most boho-chic attitude in a secret desert location. Both Maxwell and Barrett got styled by Cavalli’s longtime friend Marina Gallo, while fashion photographer brothers Luca and Alessandro Morelli were in charge of capturing the campaign’s pictures.

While getting through a tumultuous phase of transition, with both financial problems and a departing creative director having challenged the label in the span of a few months, Roberto Cavalli sort of tried to transmit us a sense of positive and encouraging vibes toward the future that are just greatly appreciated.

This Roberto Cavalli spring 2017 ad campaign gets to the core of the Roberto Cavalli spring/summer 2017 collection, which not only was a patchwork of different styles (with the boho/hippy look taking over the runway show), but also featured exotic Middle Eastern references.

While the runway show’s background was colorful and eclectic, with this ad campaign Roberto Cavalli decided to let the proposals shine on their own, as both the desert and the blue sky behind the looks complement the pictures, are relatively neutral and help enhance the whimsical prints and tailored cuts.

Maxwell and Barrett even sort of become one with the sand at times, letting the airy and flawlessly cool staples speak for themselves. Aside from a few close-ups that show the collection’s must-have accessories, such as big geometric sunglasses and luxurious rings, the Roberto Cavalli spring/summer 2017 ad campaign is all about full outfits, which, needless to say, become instantly covetable whenever showcased amidst a sunny backdrop.

The most astounding picture, the one that will become iconic for sure, is probably the one that sees Stella Maxwell wearing a floor-length, ombre pink dress with a flowy figure and juicy colors that are just the best thing to look at whenever there’s a foggy wintery day.

Stella shows off other bohemian fashions as well thanks to the collection’s flared, layered dresses, as well as its feminine linen suits with intricate floral embroideries that are some of Roberto Cavalli’s most delicate patterns ever.

Of course, the label could not exempt itself from displaying the collection’s sultriest outfit – the long black mermaid dress that just seems to have been directly sewn on Stella Maxwell.

While impatiently waiting for Roberto Cavalli to eventually appoint a brand new creative director, we have to say that looking at these pictures is just refreshing!

Photos courtesy of Roberto Cavalli