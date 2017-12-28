Roberto Cavalli Will Host Coed Fashion Show at MFW

The trend to host coed fashion shows continues. The latest brand to join this movement is Roberto Cavalli. The fashion house announced that they won’t present their men’s and women’s collections separately. In 2018 the Florentine fashion house will present their men’s and women’s fall collections on a single fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, happening from February 21 to February 27.

The new creative director of Roberto Cavalli, Paul Surridge joined the brand in May this year. He debuted with a women’s collection last September. Paul Surridge was a little-known menswear designer in the past, but his debut women’s collection surprised everybody. He replaced Peter Dundas after only 19 months of service and brought fresh energy to the brand.

Roberto Cavalli was experiencing some downfalls lately, but Paul Surridge promised a revival in 2018. Maybe the decision to combine the men’s and the women’s fall collections was a part of Paul’s strategy to get Roberto Cavalli back on track. It’s a fact that the women’s shows get far more attention than men’s ones. With a coed fashion show, Roberto Cavalli will get a chance to present their men’s offerings to a bigger audience. This show will mark Surridge’s men’s wear debut for Cavalli. Since he primarily designed men’s wear in the past, everyone has high expectations. The company also confirmed that starting from spring 2019 season, Roberto Cavalli will continue to show separate men’s collections during the Milan fashion weeks, twice a year, in January and June.

Roberto Cavalli isn’t the only fashion house that opted for a coed fashion show for the following season. This trend started at the upcoming New York Fashion Week that will run from February 8 to February 14. New York Fashion Week changed its entire concept. Instead of separate men’s and women’s fashion weeks, there is a 10-day combined schedule now. But aside from that many designers opted for coed fashion shows.

Besides the fact that Roberto Cavalli’s men’s offerings will get more exposure, the fashion house will lower the costs with the single fashion show. This might be part of the strategy of the company to cut unnecessary costs brought by its CEO Gian Giacomo Ferraris. Last year, he moved all the operations of the fashion house from Milan to Florence, eliminated 200 positions as well as closed and relocated some of the company’s stores. Roberto Cavalli expects to return to operational profitability in 2018. Hopefully, all these changes will rise the fashion house’s profits.