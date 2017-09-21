Rock Statement Coat This Fall Like Celebrity

When you are layering for the colder autumn days, you better have a statement coat. The summer is officially over, so aside from the warm sweaters, you will need quality outwear. A good coat is the first thing that people will notice. It will compliment your whole outfit.

If you choose a coat in a bright color, or a patterned one, then you can wear just a pair of jeans and white shirt. If you are opting for a more elegant look, dresses and skirts will also look perfect. In that case, the best shoe choice is stilettos or high-heeled boots. For the relaxed versions, a statement coat will be perfect with white sneakers, ankle boots, over-the-knee-boots and even loafers.

Since checks and plaids are a huge trend right now, you will need a coat in these patterns. Rita Ora already rocked a long check coat in gray. The popular singer paired it with matching trousers, white sneakers, and a Chanel bag. Selena Gomez is another trendsetter who rocked a similar coat. Gomez flaunted a vibrant outfit with a maroon mini skirt and a yellow sweater.

Gigi Hadid has a unique sense of fashion. The mega-popular model offered a fresh start of the Milan Fashion Week with a girly outfit. Gigi channeled Barbie, wearing a bold pink plaid coat. The long coat that she wore might be the boldest one we’ve seen so far. Hadid paired the suit with white ankle boots by Stuart Weitzman and a white top. A fun overcoat that will help you stand out from the crowd is what you need this fall.

Lupita Nyong’o and Amal Clooney are a sight for sore eyes in show-stopping yellow coats. This beautiful color might be too scary for some people, while for others it is the perfect opportunity to look stunning.

Here are some of the best overcoats that celebrities rocked, and that you can wear this fall to make a fashion statement.

Sienna Miller