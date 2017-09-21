Celebrities Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

Rock Statement Coat This Fall Like Celebrity

By Updated on

Prev1 of 23

When you are layering for the colder autumn days, you better have a statement coat. The summer is officially over, so aside from the warm sweaters, you will need quality outwear. A good coat is the first thing that people will notice. It will compliment your whole outfit.

If you choose a coat in a bright color, or a patterned one, then you can wear just a pair of jeans and white shirt. If you are opting for a more elegant look, dresses and skirts will also look perfect. In that case, the best shoe choice is stilettos or high-heeled boots. For the relaxed versions, a statement coat will be perfect with white sneakers, ankle boots, over-the-knee-boots and even loafers.

Since checks and plaids are a huge trend right now, you will need a coat in these patterns. Rita Ora already rocked a long check coat in gray. The popular singer paired it with matching trousers, white sneakers, and a Chanel bag. Selena Gomez is another trendsetter who rocked a similar coat. Gomez flaunted a vibrant outfit with a maroon mini skirt and a yellow sweater.

Gigi Hadid has a unique sense of fashion. The mega-popular model offered a fresh start of the Milan Fashion Week with a girly outfit. Gigi channeled Barbie, wearing a bold pink plaid coat. The long coat that she wore might be the boldest one we’ve seen so far. Hadid paired the suit with white ankle boots by Stuart Weitzman and a white top. A fun overcoat that will help you stand out from the crowd is what you need this fall.

Lupita Nyong’o and Amal Clooney are a sight for sore eyes in show-stopping yellow coats. This beautiful color might be too scary for some people, while for others it is the perfect opportunity to look stunning.

Here are some of the best overcoats that celebrities rocked, and that you can wear this fall to make a fashion statement.

Sienna Miller

Rock a Statement Coat This Fall Like a Celebrity Sienna Miller
Photo Credit: Splash News
Prev1 of 23

Recent Posts

Missguided : 50% OFF The Entire Site SALE

Fashion

Missguided : 50% OFF The Entire Site SALE

WTF? and Yassss! RN you can shop the entire missguided site at 50% off! This is the perfect opportunity to purchase those Fall 2017 staple and trend pieces. We pulled the best items to get...

Rock Statement Coat This Fall Like Celebrity

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

Rock Statement Coat This Fall Like Celebrity

When you are layering for the colder autumn days, you better have a statement coat. The summer is officially over, so aside from the warm sweaters, you will need quality outwear. A good coat is...

The 10 Best Blonde Pixie Cuts of All Time

Hairstyles

The 10 Best Blonde Pixie Cuts of All Time

There is something powerful about the ladies who dare to wear a pixie cut. Throughout the years we witnessed some fierce pixie cuts presented by the most daring women. Add a blonde color to a...

Gucci RTW Spring/Summer 2018 Collection At MFW

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring/Summer 2018 Collection At MFW

Alessandro Michele knows how to make an entrance. The creative director of Gucci opened the SS 2018 Milan Fashion Week setting high standards for the upcoming shows. The venue had statues inspired by a book...

The Prettiest Hairstyles For Fall

Gallery Hairstyles

The Prettiest Hairstyles For Fall

Fall is one of the most inspiring seasons. The weather gets colder so you can dress in layers, add more accessories and so on. To complete your stylish fall outfits you need chic hairstyles. Every...