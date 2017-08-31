Rock Your Band T-Shirt Like a Celebrity

A cool T-Shirt that you can wear with jeans, skirts, and pants at any time is everything. The band tees are one of those timeless pieces of clothing that never go out of style. In the past, they were reserved for people who loved that type of music, but now they’ve become a huge trend. You can see them in everyone’s closet, starting from high-school girls to the biggest trendsetters and bloggers.

A lot of celebrities love to wear T-shirts from their favorite bands. Many iconic faces in the music industry have their names on chic tees. If you have a favorite singer or band, this is the right time to find that t-shirt and wear it. The most common ones show the logos of Metallica, Police, Iron Maiden, 2Pac, Duran Duran, and Arctic Monkeys. So, you don’t have to be a rock music fan to get one of these tees.

The popular Kardashian sisters are often spotted wearing band T-shirts. Kim and Kortney are most certainly Metallica’s fans. Recently, Kourtney chose a long, oversized tee and matched it with a pair of velvet thigh-high boots. Kim went for a more casual look. The band tees look good with sneakers, high-heels, sandals and even boots. These cool tees can easily become a part of your everyday wear since they go well with ripped jeans and chic sneakers. There are even some celebrities that have rocked these tees on the red carpet.

Here are some perfect examples on how to flaunt a band T-shirt according to the biggest trendsetters.

Kourtney Kardashian