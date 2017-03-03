Kate & Laura Mulleavy Showed the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2017-18 Collection Through Images at PFW

Kate and Laura Mulleavy showed off their Rodarte fall/winter 2017-2018 collection at Paris Fashion Week not as a runway presentation but through images released online.

Though the duo typically shows during New York Fashion Week, they chose this season to forgo that option this year with the intent of focusing on their spring 2018 presentation for Paris Couture Week in July 2017. In lieu of that decision, Kate and Laura Mulleavy chose to release their Rodarte fall 2017 collection through images during Paris Fashion Week.

The design of the collection was different, a bit quirky and absolutely full of movement. Several accessories and tops could be seen almost catching the autumn breeze. Taking a moment to really appreciate the accessories is warranted as well; these pieces were amazing. Dangling earrings with filigree and chains, hoops of different sizes and styles accented most of the looks.

The images were shot by Autumn de Wilde, an American born photographer whose commercial photography work of musicians and her skill with portraiture have set her apart in her field. The model, Ava Hawk McDean, models twenty-two different looks for Rodarte, each designed to appear light in spite of the season that usually favors much heavier and often times darker fabric and color choices.

The movement and flow amongst the silhouettes was easy to pick up on, it gave a feel of effortless chic and impeccable design aesthetic throughout the collection. The soft, pink rosy color of the sequined two-piece pantsuit was the brightest color of the collection and an interesting one at that, as there will always be connotations associated with the color.

The use of gold was also very prevalent in the Rodarte fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection, making the point of luxury a very obvious one throughout the lineup. Within the different silhouettes was another surprising addition – ruffled sleeves that adorned the arms of Ava Hawk McDean in several of the looks.

The Rodarte fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection did not represent one single aesthetic, silhouette or intent, but several simultaneously. The silhouettes featured slim lengthening shapes with only two actual floor-length options. Of the two the loose knit with both belts, the matching scarf and the interesting shawl were some of the best.

Volume was seen in several pieces, movement in nearly all. The wide belt was an interesting touch as were the layers of the skirts and the use of sheer and sheen.

The colors chosen for the Rodarte fall 2017 palette were alluring, soft – even the black was softened up for the most part, with the exception of the oversized studded leather ensemble. Fur was added in and the jewelry from the earrings to the rings was as intricately designed as everything else in the collection.

Photos courtesy of Vogue