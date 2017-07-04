Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection at Haute Couture PFW

The Rodarte Spring 2018 Collection was presented at the Paris Couture Fashion Week 2017. The dynamic designer duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy have been very busy lately. Just recently they were preoccupied with dressing many A–listers such as Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning for the Cannes Film Festival 2017. In meantime, they are also writing and directing their first movie.

The sisters’ tight schedule definitely didn’t get in the way of their designer arrangements. Rodarte showed whimsical pieces with a lot of details at the Paris Couture Week 2017 and left everyone in awe.

This was the first time for the brand to show in Paris and for their debut, the two sisters organized a spectacular show. Besides the delicate beauty of the designs, something else was in the spotlight as well. The fairytale-like floral crowns that the models wore perfectly complimented the out-of-this-world intricate designs.

Barely any of the designs could be labeled as pragmatic. The two sisters manipulated with different embellishments in every possible way creating show-stopping pieces meant only for the ones with a free spirit and bold style.

The gowns with 3-D floral embellishments were the highlight of the show. Kate and Laura designed daring and revealing, yet romantic dresses with multiple details. They enriched the floral clothing ensembles with scarves made of flower bouquets that models wore around their body as well as flower hair accessories and crowns. The massive bouquets of white fluff were a courtesy of the Los Angeles-based floral designer Joseph Free who came all the way from the West Coast to take care of the floral details in the outfits. The floral master and the Rodarte designer duo have many successful shows behind them.

The everyday creations were influenced by the bikers’ rock n’ roll style. Fierce leather pants were paired with ruffle sheer crop tops, biker jackets and ribbon belts. As if one belt was not enough, Rodarte added two ribbon belts in some of the outfits.

The show took place outdoors at the 16th-century cloister of a hospital. At the end of the show, the models gathered in a formation of an orderly French garden. The spectacular ending was followed by a standing ovation from the guests who gathered at one side of the garden to get a better view of the grand finale.

Photo By Kim WestonArnold / Indigital.tv