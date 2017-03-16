Rodolfo Paglialunga Steps Down at Jil Sander

Rodolfo Paglialunga’s decision to step down at Jil Sander is just another of this week’s most surprising moments. Aside from Paglialunga’s decision to exit Jil Sander, this week brought, in fact, many issues to our attention, such as Thakoon’s pause from the industry’s busy schedules, and Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s appointment as Chloé’s new creative director (which in this case came as equally unexpected and appreciated). And we definitely expect more in the months to come.

Rodolfo Paglialunga’s departure is, however, a highly speculated one, as the rumor mill never stopped buzzing ever since the Italian designer showcased his Jil Sander fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection during Milan Fashion Week earlier this year.

Both Rodolfo Paglialunga and Jil Sander’s chief executive officer Alessandra Bettari released encouraging and positive notes about the departure, as well as their work together at Jil Sander, with Paglialunga emphasizing the fact that he helped “enrich the brand’s history and legacy,” and Bettari praising Paglialunga’s “impeccable work and respect for the DNA of the house.” According to Bettari, those at Sander’s headquarters “decided to terminate our professional journey with Rodolfo Paglialunga together with the designer himself”.

Paglialunga, who joined the fashion house in 2014, has left an undeniable mark on Jil Sander’s legacy, with his collections often regarded as some of the most eclectic. Although he had big shoes to fill, as he was appointed Jil Sander’s creative director after Jil Sander herself had exited her eponymous label for the third time, he met everybody’s expectations.

“He is the most fitting designer to write the new pages of the Jil Sander story. He has the right characteristics and the experience to evolve the Jil Sander brand in a new direction while respecting its essential traits”, former Jil Sander chief executive officer Alessandro Cremonesi told WWD back in 2015. Before taking the helm at Jil Sander, Rodolfo Paglialunga had worked at Prada for 13 years, which helped him better understand the industry, and then at Vionnet.

Who will thus now fill Paglialunga’s big shoes? According to some reliable sources close to WWD, which first reported the news in January, creative husband and wife Lucie and Luke Meier are about to succeed Paglialunga who, in return, has yet to reveal his next move.

Although less known to a broader audience, the Meiers both have an astounding resume that could help Jil Sander boosts its visibility even more. Lucy Meier along with fashion designer Serge Ruffieux designed Dior’s spring 2016 couture and fall 2016 collections after Raf Simons’ departure, while her husband Luke Meier worked at Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton. We bet we will hear something big from them soon!

