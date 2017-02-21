Roksanda’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Show Channeled a ‘Woman Warrior’

The Roksada fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection hit the runway powerfully at London Fashion Week and with a great and appreciated effect. Considering everything going on, many designers have decided to create collections that pushed a powerful feel and aesthetic out to their customer base. According to Roksanda Ilincic, she designed her collection with the idea of “different cultures meeting and talking to each other.”

She built this strong aesthetic with a mix of influences from the West, China and Japan to help her adorn her imagined “Woman Warrior.” She managed to pull this off without overdoing any of the influences over the others, somehow managing to seamlessly integrate them all into a cohesive and digestible collection of brilliant designs.

There was a lot of fluidity to the ensembles, which clearly translated and accentuated movement down the runway regardless of the ensemble thanks to the composition and cut of the fabric choices. The most visible and thus notable aspect of the Roksanda fall 2017 collection was the color choices that danced up and down the spectrum boldly.

The opening ensemble of the show featured the color Nicoll Blue, named after the Australian designer Richard Nicoll who passed last October. Roksanda Ilincic was very affected by his passing and chose a beautiful flowing dress with a matching obi belt and shoes in the now iconic color that opened her show. She was among those who helped to create the Pantone hue in Nicoll’s honor.

Not only did this look open the show, but also it came out on display during a haunting song played by pianist Michael Nyman in a tribute to the designer. It was poignant and beautiful and apparently much appreciated by the London Fashion scene.

Suddenly the Roksanda fall/winter 2017-2018 collection was a burst of color, a rich and warm set of ensembles in claret red with touches of white and autumn yellow. Easily marked were the changes from the red to a rich burgundy only for pops of blue and peach and even black to make several appearances.

Contrasting and complementary details adorned quite a few of the options in the collection adding even more interesting elements to the Roksada fall 2017 collection. The collection had the expected amount of volume that Roksanda is known to produce, but in this case the volume had a more linear feel thanks to incredible draping techniques and layering in the ensembles.

As with every fall and winter collection, the combination of outerwear with the ensemble beneath was an important element to check out. Here the collection provided the return of long lengths over pants that have been popular in the past and apparently have been making an impression this week in London. Coats featuring quilting and contrast stitching made a bit of a splash as well, but the best accessory was the obi belts.

Photos courtesy of Vogue