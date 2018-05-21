Celebrities Fashion

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Tied The Knot

By Updated on

It’s official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on Saturday, May 19. The royal bride and groom exchanged vows in front of 600 people, including royal members, celebrities, and other influential figures. The couple got married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Meghan Markle will now be known as The Duchess of Sussex.

The royal bride stunned in two bespoke gowns. Meghan’s first dress was extremely modest and simple. The newly appointed Givenchy creative director, Clare Waight Keller got the honors to design the gown for the royal bride. The dress featured long sleeves, boatneck neckline, and glamorous train. The royal bride wore a 16-foot veil and, of course, a tiara – the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, that has been in the British royal family for decades. According to Kensington Palace, the tiara that features diamonds set in platinum was made in 1932. Additionally, the headpiece includes a center detachable brooch made of ten diamonds dating back to 1893. She also wore a pair of diamond earrings and a bracelet.

Royal-Wedding-Prince-Harry-and-Meghan-Markle-Tied-The-Knot-
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Royal-Wedding-Prince-Harry-and-Meghan-Markle-Tied-The-Knot-
Photo Credit: Getty Images

For the evening reception at Frogmore House, Meghan Markle changed into a more revealing number. This time she donned a sublime high neck gown made of silk crepe by Stella McCartney. The dress featured an open back and a small train. Meghan finished off the look with a pair of silky satin pumps by her favorite footwear brand, Aquazurra.

Royal-Wedding-Prince-Harry-and-Meghan-Markle-Tied-The-Knot-
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Royal-Wedding-Prince-Harry-and-Meghan-Markle-Tied-The-Knot-
Photo Credit: Alexi Lubomirski

As expected, Meghan Markle looked drop dead gorgeous on her wedding and Prince Harry barely handled her stunning appearance. After she joined him at the altar, believe it or not, Prince Harry wiped something off his face: tears for sure! Prince Harry cried for two possible reasons: he got emotional watching his love walking down the aisle or it was the song that reminded him of his mother, the beloved Princess Diana. The choir was singing Guide me, O Thou Great Redeemer, one of Diana’s favorite songs, that was performed even at her funeral in 1997. Harry and Meghan choose to include the hymn as a tribute to his mother. Their wedding was full of tributes to Princess Diana, including Markle’s bridal bouquet. At the moment Meghan arrived at the altar, Prince Harry got all emotional saying ” You look amazing” to his beautiful bride.

Royal-Wedding-Prince-Harry-and-Meghan-Markle-Tied-The-Knot-
Photo Credit: Alexi Lubomirski
Royal-Wedding-Prince-Harry-and-Meghan-Markle-Tied-The-Knot-
Photo Credit: Alexi Lubomirski

After being pronounced as husband and wife, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a kiss. Then they continued on a carriage processions through the town. There was also a lunchtime reception for all 600 guests, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Hall. Later in the evening, Meghan changed into the Stella McCartney dress for the private reception at Frogmore House. Only 200 of the bride and groom’s closest family members and friends were invited to this event hosted by Prince Charles

Recent Posts

KKW Beauty To Launch Highlighter Palettes

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

KKW Beauty To Launch Highlighter Palettes

Kim Kardashian has more surprises up her sleeve for all the makeup fans. The beauty mogul keeps releasing innovative products that are changing the way ladies do their makeup. So far she blessed us with crème...

Katy Perry Slams Meghan Markle’s Bridal Gown

Celebrities Fashion Video

Katy Perry Slams Meghan Markle’s Bridal Gown

Katy Perry just said something surprising about Meghan Markle's wedding dress! Watch the video for more details.

What Went Down At The Private Royal Wedding Reception

Celebrities Video

What Went Down At The Private Royal Wedding Reception

Here is what reportedly went down at Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry private wedding party.

The Royal Wedding By The Numbers

Celebrities Video

The Royal Wedding By The Numbers

From the number of viewers to the actual cost of the royal wedding, try to hold your jaw when you see this surprising digits.

Cute Summer Nail Art to Swoon Over

Gallery Nails

Cute Summer Nail Art to Swoon Over

Summer's here, so you definitely want to get your mani on point. Bright colors, florals, negative space art, polka dots are just a part of the trends you should include on your list. We rounded...