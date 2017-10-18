Ruby Rose Fronts Nike’s “Force is Female” Campaign

The Australian model and actress once again stars in a campaign of the sportswear giant Nike. Just recently Ruby modeled the Nike 2017 Fall Tech Pack campaign. She teamed up with Nike for another successful campaign. This time the model and the brand sent a powerful message with their latest campaign. Ruby included her personal mantras “ Become Your Own Hero” and “With Full Force” in some of Nike’s designs. These two empowering quotes were written on the sock liners.

Besides being a successful model and actress, Ruby Rose is a supporter of gender-bending fashion. She identifies herself as gender-neutral and tries to raise awareness for these marginalized groups of people who feels the same. Several years ago she released the short video Break Free where she transforms herself from a feminine woman into a man covered in tattoos. The emotional video presented Ruby Rose’s gender-fluid nature. The Nike’s latest campaign pictures the raw Ruby Rose with short hair and tattoos but embraces the female’s power.

This season’s capsule collection features the Special Field Air Force 1 and its low-top version. There are two color options: “Port Wine” which is a luxury-looking deep burgundy shade and “Black patent” which is a classic black color. Each style has a neutral midsole and vinyl details that make the sneakers very trendy. There are textural accents on the heel. The brand’s logo is placed on the sides as always. In the ad campaign, Ruby Rose poses in dark outwear that matches the sneakers. In one of the photos, she wears a glorious velvet tracksuit in maroon color with gold branding. The inspiring model and actress was the right person for Nike’s campaign. She fiercely pulled off Nike’s deep-shaded styles thanks to her bold personality.

These insanely gorgeous sneakers are designed exclusively for the ladies. After all, ladies deserve to wear chic unique sneakers. The “Port Wine” Special Field Air Force 1 will launch on October 27. The “Black Patent” Air Force 1 will drop a bit later on November 16. So save these dates if you were planning to treat yourself with new sneakers for the holidays. These highly-anticipated styles are expected to release globally and will be available online on the brand’s website. We are only weeks away from the big launch. Impatient fans are already going crazy over these cool sneakers.

Photo Credit: Nike