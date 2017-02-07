Summer 2017 Ruffle Fashion Trend: 7 Ruffled Clothing Pieces to Make Cool Waves

Who says waves are to be found exclusively in the ocean? One of the hottest upcoming spring/summer 2017 fashion trends takes the ocean waves and transposes them to fashion, treating us to the cutest ruffled clothing pieces one could have ever dreamt of. We are deeply enamored of this fashion trend, too, and couldn’t exempt ourselves from sharing our 7 favorite ruffled clothing staples for 2017 to make the coolest waves for summer.

1. Off-White, Off-Duty Ruffles

Made in Italy of the finest cotton fabrics, this Off-White cropped striped ruffled shirt with asymmetrical hems and graphic embroideries on the back is the perfect anti-fashion statement to wear with a combination of high/low staples, and it is already available for purchase at fwrd.com.

2. Leather Ruffles

If you are looking for the most unconventional ruffled fashion items just in time for this forthcoming summer, we recommend having a look at this pair of Carven leather short shorts, as their sporty-chic allure, along with comfortable fit, make this piece the perfect match for any sunny summery day. The ruffled shorts are available at Net-a-Porter.com.

3. Prairie Ruffles

Here we are with the one ruffled clothing item many never thought of wearing: the structured, prairie-inspired ruffled shirt. Casual yet fancy, it will make you effortlessly stand out from the crowd without trying too hard to dress to impress. Find it at Shopbop.com!

4. Giorgetti’s Ruffled Way

MSGM and Emilio Pucci’s creative director Massimo Giorgetti is always in the front line when it comes to revisiting the coolest fashion trends around, as proven by this pair of distressed ruffled denim shorts. Available for purchase at Net-a-Porter.com, Giorgetti’s distressed ruffled shorts feature the extra flattering effect one needs to feel at ease while showing off those gorgeous legs all summer long.

5. Dramatic Ruffles, Glamorous Summer

Made exclusively for Net-a-Porter-com, Johanna Ortiz’ oversized feminine ruffles adorn one of the sexiest yet most elegantly casual shirts ever, with the plunging V neckline and tailored slim fit making it hard to resist it.

6. Riding High On the Waves of Ruffled Denim

Spring and summer are always synonymous with cool, Nineties-inspired denim jackets, whether they are revisited through a modern lens or a purely vintage one. For this upcoming spring/summer 2017, J.W. Anderson has us covered with its perfectly revisited ruffled denim jacket, here specifically revamped with flirty frilly accents on the hems. You can find it at Farfetch.com.

7. Rock Waves

Last but not least, who says frilled hems and ruffled lines are just for bon ton-inspired outfits? Nasty Gal just proved that ruffled sleeves, when paired with sensual plunging V necklines, relaxed lines, and a tie at the waist, are the best glam-rock style options to dance the night away. You can find this ruffled blouse at NastyGal.com.

Photos courtesy of Net-a-Porter, Nasty Gal, Forward

