Anthony Vaccarello presented an edgy Fall 2018 collection for Saint Laurent. From rock n’ roll hot short leather pants to deep V-neck mini dresses, the pieces most certainly aren’t for the shy ones. The most exciting moment was Vaccarello’s latest statement shoe. After the YSL shaped logo heel and the infamous crystal embellished boots Kendall Jenner took to a basketball game, take a look at what’s the next It style in this video.

Photo Credit: Getty Images